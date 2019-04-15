Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones fans share ‘out of context’ spoilers and they are better than the resthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/game-of-thrones-season-8-finale-spoilers-5676951/

Game of Thrones fans share ‘out of context’ spoilers and they are better than the rest

'Spoilers without context' is a popular meme format where people give out the story or the plot of a movie or a show without any reference to the characters or the scene.

game of thrones finale, game of thrones first episode, GOT season 8, Game of thrones viral, Jon snow, GOT spoilers, GOT finale, indian express, indian express news
“To those who haven’t seen the 1st episode… here’s a spoiler without context.”

While most Game of Thrones (GOT) fans who are yet to watch the first episode of the final season are finding ways to avoid spoilers doing rounds on the Internet, there are some considerate fans who have been kind enough to disguise them by tweeting out “without context spoilers”.

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones season 8: Here is how fans reacted to the first episode of the finale

‘Spoilers without context’ is a popular meme format where people give out the story or the plot of a movie or a show without any reference to the characters or the scene.

While it is easily understood by people who have watched that particular show, it is difficult to grasp for those who haven’t. Here are some of the many ‘spoilers without context’ of the first episode of GOT that are safe to see.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mary Kom's powerful singing performance charms audience
2 Oops! Australian prime minister greets Korean woman in Chinese
3 Video: UP cops alert rider of fire on bike, save three lives