Game of Thrones fans share ‘out of context’ spoilers and they are better than the rest

While most Game of Thrones (GOT) fans who are yet to watch the first episode of the final season are finding ways to avoid spoilers doing rounds on the Internet, there are some considerate fans who have been kind enough to disguise them by tweeting out “without context spoilers”.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones season 8: Here is how fans reacted to the first episode of the finale

‘Spoilers without context’ is a popular meme format where people give out the story or the plot of a movie or a show without any reference to the characters or the scene.

While it is easily understood by people who have watched that particular show, it is difficult to grasp for those who haven’t. Here are some of the many ‘spoilers without context’ of the first episode of GOT that are safe to see.

Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 1 spoilers with no context @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/0oB808Bs7K — Amy (@AmyGraceGuitar) April 15, 2019

To those who haven’t seen the 1st episode… here’s a spoiler without context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xjoTNpmfq7 — Jaymarc Verce Buan (@TheNewestMakoy) April 15, 2019

Game of Thrones spoilers but without context #got pic.twitter.com/ZduotBtQlA — 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕫𝕚𝕝 𝕊𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕙𝕒 (@1sttwoletters) April 15, 2019

4 pictures that aren’t spoilers but tell what happened in that episode. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/uavFbTkjmK — Elias Ben (@Hon0ras) April 15, 2019

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 spoilers but with no context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ewkli5g7pI — rebecca🦇 (@baelien_vevo) April 15, 2019