Distressed Game of Thrones fans find solace in memes after season 8 episode 3

While most fans were left emotional over the loss of some prominent characters (the worse is yet to happen), many are probably aware that there is a lot more to come in the upcoming episodes.

With most of us still mourning the conclusion of the Avengers series, the makers of Game of Thrones, unsurprisingly, has managed to inflict further pain by killing of some characters (no spoilers ahead) in the latest episode.

Fans were left in tears after watching the much-awaited third episode of Season 8 that saw a big showdown at Winterfell between the Northern army and the Night King.

While most fans were left emotional over the loss of some less prominent characters (the worse is probably yet to come), some of them found solace in humour in memes. After the episode was out, it did not take long for hilarious memes to begin trending on social media. From the unpredictable encounters to the episode being extremely dark, here are some of the ones that caught out eye.

