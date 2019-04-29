Distressed Game of Thrones fans find solace in memes after season 8 episode 3

With most of us still mourning the conclusion of the Avengers series, the makers of Game of Thrones, unsurprisingly, has managed to inflict further pain by killing of some characters (no spoilers ahead) in the latest episode.

Fans were left in tears after watching the much-awaited third episode of Season 8 that saw a big showdown at Winterfell between the Northern army and the Night King.

While most fans were left emotional over the loss of some less prominent characters (the worse is probably yet to come), some of them found solace in humour in memes. After the episode was out, it did not take long for hilarious memes to begin trending on social media. From the unpredictable encounters to the episode being extremely dark, here are some of the ones that caught out eye.

Me going from Endgame straight into episode 3 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OHL5MO2zQ5 — Kayce (@kayceroo) April 29, 2019

I don’t think I’ll ever watch anything as incredible as what I have just witnessed tonight. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AaGIfNvfVU — Jess (@JessTheMisfit_) April 29, 2019

Me right trying to collect my thoughts after watching #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5mcNDQGKfm — M (@migueldatswho) April 29, 2019

After watching this weeks episode and returning my heart rate to normal. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MyAZk5f0NK — Mike.C✪ (@Official_MikeC) April 29, 2019