Did Game of Thrones fans spot coffee cup in latest episode of season 8?

While many Game of Thrones fans are still trying to understand the latest episode of season 8, keen followers of the series seem to have spotted something odd — a coffee cup — in one of the scenes. “My favourite show in the entire world forgot a Starbucks coffee cup on the table while filming, ” tweeted a user @Zane while sharing a short clip of the episode featuring a grumpy Daenerys Targaryen sitting at a table behind Jon Snow, who is busy celebrating the victory of Winterfell against the dead.

Even though the northern army has won the war, Daenerys is clearly not happy about her latest findings of being the aunt of Jon Snow, who is also Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to her beloved Iron Throne. So maybe a cup of coffee is justified.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

It did not take long for other GOT fans to catch up with this little goof-up. While some claimed to have rewatched the episode to confirm, others were left quite amused.

Season 8 is really not doing well in reviews but extremely well in numbers because duhh final season. So disturbing how the show ended up. #GameOfThrones https://t.co/fnWJBfoJJj — ‎⎊ (@HussainWehbe) May 6, 2019

Gotta watch the replay later. https://t.co/KAqKXy7Tpl — Sid Ventura (@Sid_Ventura) May 6, 2019

they are so ahead of their time omg their minds https://t.co/zX6fvrcdBG — barb (@daernerys) May 6, 2019

Somebody is going to be fired. 😂 https://t.co/UjjLTPK0vg — Umarz🏳️‍🌈 (@JaunSnow4) May 6, 2019