Did Game of Thrones fans spot coffee cup in latest episode of season 8?

Even though the northern army has won the war, Daenerys is clearly not happy about her latest findings of being the aunt of Jon Snow, who is also Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to her beloved Iron Throne. So maybe a cup of coffee is justified.

It did not take long for other GOT fans to catch up with this little goof-up.

While many Game of Thrones fans are still trying to understand the latest episode of season 8, keen followers of the series seem to have spotted something odd — a coffee cup — in one of the scenes. “My favourite show in the entire world forgot a Starbucks coffee cup on the table while filming, ” tweeted a user @Zane while sharing a short clip of the episode featuring a grumpy Daenerys Targaryen sitting at a table behind Jon Snow, who is busy celebrating the victory of Winterfell against the dead.

It did not take long for other GOT fans to catch up with this little goof-up. While some claimed to have rewatched the episode to confirm, others were left quite amused.

