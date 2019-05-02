Game of Thrones fans recreate Arya Stark’s sneak attack on Night King

The much-awaited battle of Winterfell between the dead and living finally came to an end in the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8. However, it was Arya Stark’s character and the role she played in the battle that has won the hearts of many fans. Played by Maisie Williams, Arya finally conceals the fate of the Night King by killing him in a surprising twist towards the end.
Arya’s sneak attack on the Night King has triggered an interesting challenge on social media, with many fans trying to imitate the epic move that helped Arya destroy the undead army. Watch the scene here:
Arya Stark first of her name, Killer of the night king, Slayer of white walkers, Savior of the Seven Kingdoms 👁 valar morghulis🤚🏻 #NotToday #GameofThrones #AryaStark pic.twitter.com/DfKAARHyve
— Vedat Kuştepe (@wedatkustepe) April 30, 2019
Using the hashtag #AryaChallenge, people are recreating the scene and sharing it on social media. While some are calling it the #TheArya move, others have posted the clips with #NotToday. Unlike the original scene, the results of this challenge are sure to leave you ROFL-ing!
Do #TheArya pic.twitter.com/IMLvlCnXIr
— GΔΒΥ DURΔΝ 🇩🇴 (@GBDRN) April 29, 2019
Episode 3 spoiler without content #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell#AryaChallenge pic.twitter.com/G9zi3saidZ
— Bra Quame (@Osuane) April 29, 2019
is the Arya Challenge a thing?#GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/fvoMnY5TXb
— tanner olson (@tannerJolson) April 30, 2019
Tenía que hacerlo. :v#AryaChallenge #JuegodeTronos #juegodetronos8x03 #GameofThrones #AryaStark #KingOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/SrNAX3Dotz
— Oscar Hernández (@HacheComics) May 1, 2019
#AryaChallenge #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/fWZFqjNGrB
— Mikki Rockets (@matcharley) April 30, 2019
#Aryachallenge #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ydoJZkM9Pe
— Avi Wechsler (@AviWechsler) April 29, 2019
*Spoiler Alert*
Arya’s Night King moment simplified with a Carrot ✅ pic.twitter.com/tBZyeNnit7
— Ben Langley (@BenLangley) May 1, 2019
