Game of Thrones fans appalled by Daenerys wax statue in Dublin museum

Advertising

One’s journey of becoming a true international superstar is incomplete without getting a disastrous wax statue, and Ronaldo would surely vouch for it. Now, joining the list of the bad wax statues is Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen. The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin had been teasing their new Game of Thrones waxwork since April 16 April, and finally unveiled a statue of the Mother of Dragons — only it resembled nothing like her.

Photo of the wax figurine of the Dragon Queen, standing against the backdrop of the Iron Throne, is seen wearing a royal blue gown, with the character’s iconic white locks and braided hairdo. However, despite the near six-month effort to create the figure resembling Game of Throne’s most loved character, things turned out pretty badly.

The life-size sculpture does not live up to the beauty of the cherished character of the show and has led to serious mocking online. Fans took to social media to lambast the less-than-flattering depiction of Khaleesi.

Advertising

From Instagram to Twitter, photos of the wax statue is going viral and GOT fans are unimpressed. While some asked if the makers of the statue ever saw her, others thought it resembled other characters from popular culture. One even hoped this was a prank by James Corden just like the one he used to pull legs of David Beckham.

@waxmuseumplus Dear National Wax Museum Plus of Dublin. Concerning your wax figure of Daenerys Targaryen as played by Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. I have just one word – Dracarys. @emiliaclarke — Anne Dettmer (@artisannes) April 26, 2019

Please change your name to Wax Museum Minus. Thank you. — UncleChuck (@UncleChuck1) April 26, 2019

That is the ugliest thing i have ever seen,

It doesnt look anything like Emilia !

BURN IT!!! — Ayaina (@Ayaina1991_) April 26, 2019

I’m still waiting on @JKCorden to come out and say he was behind the Daenerys wax works in Dublin. It looks more like David Beckham than @emiliaclarke — Ray Keogh (@raykeoghmedia) April 25, 2019

As good as this one pic.twitter.com/ZHe1peEHRd — MarkC (@MarkC_Belfast) April 25, 2019

The only person in Ireland who doesn’t watch #GameOfThrones appears to also be the person the Dublin Wax Museum decided should make Daenerys wax sculpture.

Woof. pic.twitter.com/wsV7iUjOlx — Myth addict (@MythAddict) April 25, 2019

It looks like they’ve cheaped out and combined the Daenerys and Cersei wax works together, so they don’t have to make one of each. https://t.co/GxbNlWopxV — Mooscittles 🐄 (@Mooscittles) April 25, 2019

Seriously though, who did they recycle to get this figure out? I know the Dublin wax museum is a bit of a joke anyway but this takes the piss. @emiliaclarke Don’t take it personal, we’ll say the Dragon melted it a bit 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Zt6upN2v8r — Claire h13 (@autismgrowingup) April 24, 2019

Wow🤦‍♂️🤣, to be quite honest, this looks more like Bob Geldof than Daenerys Targaryan… Is her forehead a new North runway for Dublin airport?🐲 — Gar Cullen (@CaptGar) April 24, 2019

Has to be Thranduil after someone got to him with a curling tongs surely. pic.twitter.com/spvRUKjo7Y — Deborah Malone (@DeborahCMalone) April 24, 2019

I am absolutely screaming SCREAMING SCREAMING at the Daenerys Targaryen waxwork in the Dublin Waxworks Museums pic.twitter.com/5eWKACE9v0 — Baegar Targaryen (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 24, 2019