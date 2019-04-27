Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones fans appalled by Daenerys wax statue in Dublin museum

Photo of the wax figurine of the Dragon Queen, standing against the backdrop of the Iron Throne, is seen wearing a royal blue gown with the character's iconic white locks and braided hairdo. However, it looks nothing like Khaleesi.

One’s journey of becoming a true international superstar is incomplete without getting a disastrous wax statue, and Ronaldo would surely vouch for it. Now, joining the list of the bad wax statues is Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen. The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin had been teasing their new Game of Thrones waxwork since April 16 April, and finally unveiled a statue of the Mother of Dragons — only it resembled nothing like her.

Photo of the wax figurine of the Dragon Queen, standing against the backdrop of the Iron Throne, is seen wearing a royal blue gown, with the character’s iconic white locks and braided hairdo. However, despite the near six-month effort to create the figure resembling Game of Throne’s most loved character, things turned out pretty badly.

The life-size sculpture does not live up to the beauty of the cherished character of the show and has led to serious mocking online. Fans took to social media to lambast the less-than-flattering depiction of Khaleesi.

From Instagram to Twitter, photos of the wax statue is going viral and GOT fans are unimpressed. While some asked if the makers of the statue ever saw her, others thought it resembled other characters from popular culture. One even hoped this was a prank by James Corden just like the one he used to pull legs of David Beckham.

