Game of Thrones fan requests Pak govt to declare holiday on Mondays to watch series

The final season of the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones began on April 15 on Hotstar. But it seems timing of the telecast of the series, which is at 6.30 am every Monday, doesn’t suit fans in the sub-continent.

However, a girl from Lahore has an interesting solution to take the Monday Morning blues away. In a letter to the Pakistan Daily The Dawn, she requested the government to declare Mondays as Game of Thrones holidays. A picture of her letter was shared on social media by a Twitter user Sanam Maher.

“This letter in Dawn today is a MOOD: “I would like to request the government and bosses to declare the next three Mondays as federal holidays so everyone can watch GameofThrones in peace,” she tweeted.

The letter reads, “I cannot believe we are already halfway through the last season of Game of Thrones. All those characters — Arya, Sansa, Jon Snow, the Lannisters — finally will meet their end. Or kill the Night King. I wish we could easily watch shows like Game of Thrones on TV – in order to watch an episode on Monday morning I have to stay up all night on Sunday… or wake up at 5am.”

Complimenting the show, she goes on to give some background of the series, probably for those readers who have not watched the show. “The storyline and cinematography of the show are great. The show itself is based on George RR Martin’s best-selling book series called A Song of Ice and Fire. It is a story about two powerful families, kings, queens, knights, rebels, witches, liars and honest men – playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.”

She concludes her letter with a request, “I would like to request the government and bosses to declare the next three Mondays as federal holidays so everyone can watch the show in peace.” And, then adds a bit of humour towards the end by signing off with, “A girl has no name.”