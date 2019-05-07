Game of Thrones: Daenerys’ expression from the last episode is the internet’s latest meme

There are just two episodes left in the final season of Game of Thrones. After last week’s Battle of Winterfell, the fourth episode titled ‘The Last of the Starks’ left fans stunned and there are now memes inspired by the character Daenerys.

[If you haven’t watched the episode yet, be warned there are spoilers ahead.]

The character played by Emilia Clarke gave the world the smirking Daenerys meme earlier in the season. In this week’s episode, an angry Daenerys is now the subject of many memes.

At the very end of the episode, when the Mother of Dragons watches her closest friend and aide, Missandei, getting executed despite asking Cersie to surrender. Her face from the climactic scene in the episode, before she walks away, is now the subject of a meme used to describe various situations.

Here are some of them:

My brother’s face when mom asks him to do the dishes. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/K1BaOolMFw — Lee Palisoc (@leepalisoc) May 7, 2019

Boyfriend : lets eat at McDonald’s today South Delhi girl : pic.twitter.com/ADQJbYlTeX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 6, 2019

Dad : Sorry, we will have to cancel the dinner plan. I have an important meeting Mom : pic.twitter.com/c3giagNKRQ — Bade Chote (@badechote) May 6, 2019

When you realise there is no Starbucks branch in king’s landing. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DDYRQqwx7D — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) May 6, 2019

*Shopping* She- Kam karo bhaiya. Shopkeeper- Madam kam nahi hoga, itne me lena hai to lo, nahi to rehne do. She- pic.twitter.com/rQsXtsiAC2 — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) May 6, 2019

when you call him pagal but he replies “tum pagal tumhara khandaan pagal” instead of “tumahre liye.” #GOTS8E4 #GoT pic.twitter.com/cTaRB6U4w4 — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) May 6, 2019

When you take all your friends to ask permission for the trip but mom stills says No #GOTS8E4 #GoT pic.twitter.com/mvyGTkSDrH — Kajal Patel (@iamkajal29) May 6, 2019

Me, when Jon didn’t give Ghost a goodbye pet #GOT pic.twitter.com/BMQyEIlUVo — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) May 6, 2019

Me : Mere maths main 98 aaye Desi parents : Waah! Waise topper ke kitne aaye. Me : 98.5 Desi parents: pic.twitter.com/1ALo7oEvEx — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 6, 2019

When someone farts in a Uber share… pic.twitter.com/8b7UxVLD5t — zooMIe… (@iamZoomie) May 6, 2019

When she see her best friend also wearing same dress.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/pJGnhxNO98 — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) May 6, 2019

When Mom caught me drinking water from bottle (bottle jhooti kyu kari). pic.twitter.com/0E7jvHyXdP — Tanmay Sinha😎{Tanu} (@srcastic_writer) May 6, 2019

#GOT #GOTS8E4

Your mother when you take more than one biscuits from the plate in front of guests. pic.twitter.com/vczwJWKjgM — ♕Saibhang Kaur♕ (@starkaur333) May 6, 2019

pic.twitter.com/IyGNbz8rDW — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 6, 2019

*Bae cracks a lame joke* How you look vs how you feel.#GoT #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/ZSI0BrVwCc — Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) May 6, 2019

When you’ve been waiting for funny GOT memes to get you through until the next episode, but they’re all jokes about a coffee cup left on set. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/j4Rtylz6dg — Hells Belles (@hells_belles_) May 6, 2019