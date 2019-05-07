Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones: Daenerys’ expression from the last episode is the internet’s latest meme

The character played by Emilia Clarke gave the world the smirking Daenerys meme earlier in the season. In this week's episode, an angry Daenerys is now the subject of many memes.

As she watches her friend and aide getting killed and angrily walks away, this moment from the climax scene in the episode has become a meme.

There are just two episodes left in the final season of Game of Thrones. After last week’s Battle of Winterfell, the fourth episode titled ‘The Last of the Starks’ left fans stunned and there are now memes inspired by the character Daenerys.

[If you haven’t watched the episode yet, be warned there are spoilers ahead.]

At the very end of the episode, when the Mother of Dragons watches her closest friend and aide, Missandei, getting executed despite asking Cersie to surrender. Her face from the climactic scene in the episode, before she walks away, is now the subject of a meme used to describe various situations.

Here are some of them:

