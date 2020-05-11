‘Game changer’: Netizens react after hack to seal a cereal box goes viral

While the video was posted earlier this April, it has gone viral again prompting many reactions online. While the video was posted earlier this April, it has gone viral again prompting many reactions online.

While many of us often store cereals in air-tight containers to prevent them from getting soggy, a woman seems to have come up with an easy hack that uses the box itself to seal the food. A TikTok user from UK has left netizens impressed when she shared the simple procedure on her account.

“You been doing it wrong all this time!” wrote Bee while showing how to seal the box. In the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the user can be seen folding the sides of the box to keep it air-tight.

While the video was posted earlier this April, it has gone viral again prompting many reactions online. Using #cerealboxhack, many are trying the trick at home and sharing their views. “The ‘cereal box hack’ is a game-changer,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of her sealed boxes.

Did the ‘how to close a cereal box’ hack and I’m so happy that it works and looks nice at the same time. pic.twitter.com/Wys2rRAKpx — Gabrielle (@gxrku) April 24, 2020

I did the cereal box hack thing, will let you know how it holds up on the long run pic.twitter.com/d6Ol8D0Mlh — Clélia 🌠 (@stageyclelia) May 4, 2020

A cereal box life hack, that is giving me too much enjoyment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zEpgCvTgME — Traybo77 (@Traybo77) May 6, 2020

Tried that cereal box hack from Facebook and I’m so made up This is now what an exciting day looks like for me pic.twitter.com/fIpzPHNicf — Laura (@ljgtweets) May 11, 2020

A cereal box life hack, that is giving me too much enjoyment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zEpgCvTgME — Traybo77 (@Traybo77) May 6, 2020

The ‘cereal box hack’ is a game changer 😱 @emmakennytv pic.twitter.com/XB1QFyWnf1 — Anna ᚹ (@MummyCobb) May 11, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd