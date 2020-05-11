Follow Us:
Monday, May 11, 2020
‘Game changer’: Netizens react after hack to seal a cereal box goes viral

Using #cerealboxhack, many are trying the trick at home and sharing their views. "The ‘cereal box hack’ is a game-changer," tweeted a user while sharing a picture of her sealed boxes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2020 10:08:34 pm
tiktok, tiktok box hack, closing cereal box hack, viral box hack, cereal box hack viral video While the video was posted earlier this April, it has gone viral again prompting many reactions online.

While many of us often store cereals in air-tight containers to prevent them from getting soggy, a woman seems to have come up with an easy hack that uses the box itself to seal the food. A TikTok user from UK has left netizens impressed when she shared the simple procedure on her account.

“You been doing it wrong all this time!” wrote Bee while showing how to seal the box. In the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the user can be seen folding the sides of the box to keep it air-tight.

While the video was posted earlier this April, it has gone viral again prompting many reactions online. Using #cerealboxhack, many are trying the trick at home and sharing their views. “The ‘cereal box hack’ is a game-changer,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of her sealed boxes.

