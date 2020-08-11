NASA astronaut shares stunning pictures of Galapagos Islands from space

The stunning pictures show the Galapagos Islands captured through the clouds. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Chris Cassidy)

Time and again astronauts have shared remarkable photos from space on social media and the latest set have come from astronaut Chris Cassidy, who clicked several photos of the Galapagos Islands.

“Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today!” tweeted Cassidy, who is currently living aboard the International Space Station.

The stunning pictures show the Galapagos Islands, a group of volcanic islands that lie in the Pacific Ocean and are part of Ecuador.

Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today! pic.twitter.com/kvOAvvFmC8 — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) August 10, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the images:

WOW, what great pictures! Best wishes to you, Ivan and Anatoly from the UK 😊 — Lucy Harrison (@LucyHarrison62) August 10, 2020

What a view! Great shot Chris. Keep up the good work. — Bill Holovich (@bill_holovich) August 10, 2020

Beautiful capture. And the island reminds me of Darwin’s finches. — Radifah Kabir (@RadifahK) August 10, 2020

The “S” shaped spiral in the first pic is really neat. Do you see many geometric structures like this? Or are things usually more disordered? — Stephen (@zknapt) August 10, 2020

I went scuba diving there and it was an experience of a lifetime. — SaturnV (@VnrutaS) August 10, 2020

In the 1st picture it seems like a snake over there in the clouds…looks beautiful. — ansulraj (@ansulraj123) August 11, 2020

Incredible, you can see the detail of the volcano and its crater rising from the ocean. — Vanessa Rawson (née Wiltshire) (@journo_ness) August 10, 2020

I love seeing the ISS when passes over PR. I saw you last night and today — Mbernard (@Mbernar01571772) August 11, 2020

Wow!! Thank you for the beautiful photos.🛰️💫I observed the Perseid meteor shower yesterday.🌠 Can you see shooting stars from the ISS? — 🍒🐘🛰️かめちぐら🌈👑🐃 (@spitz_orion8823) August 11, 2020

I didn’t see those islands like this before, a nice views, thank you Commander Cassidy, sir. pic.twitter.com/VFilNLUQ2W — Francisco Felix Rojas (@frankfelix80) August 11, 2020

Recently, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken had shared a breathtaking video of what lightning looks like from space and images of what a sunrise looks like in space.

