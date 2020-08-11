scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
NASA astronaut shares stunning pictures of Galapagos Islands from space

“Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today!” tweeted Chris Cassidy, who is currently living aboard the International Space Station.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2020 6:23:24 pm
The stunning pictures show the Galapagos Islands captured through the clouds.

Time and again astronauts have shared remarkable photos from space on social media and the latest set have come from  astronaut Chris Cassidy, who clicked several photos of the Galapagos Islands.

The stunning pictures show the Galapagos Islands, a group of volcanic islands that lie in the Pacific Ocean and are part of Ecuador.

Here’s how people reacted to the images:

Recently, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken had shared a breathtaking video of what lightning looks like from space and images of what a sunrise looks like in space.

