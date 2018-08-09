‘Need to break gender stereotypes’: Gal Gadot and others love little boy who wore Wonder Woman crown

The little boy picked out a Wonder Woman backpack for his new school. The little boy picked out a Wonder Woman backpack for his new school.

Blockbuster film Wonder Woman not only shattered many records at the box-office but set a trend for a woman-centric film in Hollywood’s superhero club. The film impressed millions of people irrespective of gender. So, naturally, when a 5-year-old boy was asked to choose a backpack of his choice for his new school, his eyes locked on the red one from the Wonder Woman sign. However, his mother was anxious that it might make the little boy a subject of mockery. But guess, who stepped in rooting for the boy? Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot!

Gadot came across an article online written by the woman, Katie Alicea, based in Florida, where she discussed gender stereotypes. Gadot was impressed by Alicea’s article and shared the photo of little Issac donning the Wonder Woman crown along with the bag on his back. Sharing the photo online, the actor wrote, “Just read this article about breaking gender stereotypes by Katie Alicea. Such an important topic and something I believe in so strongly. I hope Issac wore the crown and his WW backpack proudly to school. #WonderBoy”

Just read this article about breaking gender stereotypes by Katie Alicea. Such an important topic and something I believe in so strongly. I hope Issac wore the crown and his WW backpack proudly to school. 🙅🏻‍♀️#WonderBoy pic.twitter.com/sCbfprbG5y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 7, 2018

“I looked at all of them and I love superheroes the MOST and this Wonder Woman backpack is my favourite! It has a CROWN, Mom! IT’S PERFECT!,” the little one explained for his mother why he chose the bag.

Alicea explained in her article written for parenting site Romper as to why she had apprehensions about her son chosing the Wonder Woman bag. “After he chose the Wonder Woman backpack, I asked if he was sure, not because the backpack bothered me, but because I imagined Isaac being made fun of at a new school when he has been so desperate to make new friends,” the article read.

“I admittedly have some fear for my sweet Isaac. For how the world can treat someone who doesn’t easily fit into stereotypes or who blazes their own path instead of following everyone else,” she added saying, Issac often likes to dress up like princesses and not do things that boys are usually expected to do.

Raising an important question by gender stereotyping, Alicea asked, “Why are we trying to get our boys to live in a muted world of blues, browns, and greens, where it’s fine if they play with guns and trucks, but not with Barbies?”

Her moving piece not only got Gadot’s love but now has started a conversation online, where many other men showed their love to wonder woman!

Wonder Woman championing a World 🌎 where lil’ boys are proud to wear a ‘girly’ backpack 🎒 and parents allowing the boy to express himself however he choses 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/zEQed7AH8n — Timothy Marcs (@MarcsTimothy) August 9, 2018

I’ll totally agree lolz I’m am huge of WW & Supergirl an many more female superheroes!!! 💪💪💪💪 Even tho I’m a dude I love female superheroes more then the male ones” but who care anyway 😁😁😁👊👊👊 #FemaleSuperheroesDoItBetter https://t.co/80QvPKQXxR — #TheOneOfAKind (@TheOneOfAKind96) August 9, 2018

This is sooooo important especially now in this present time. Self expression should never be limited to gender. https://t.co/wR4Aum0qcM — David ♎ (@Hello25ItsMe) August 8, 2018

Love this. Dismantle 👏 Gender 👏 Norms 👏https://t.co/JZ1PMsrNQa — Caroline Riseboro (@criseboro) August 8, 2018

Men and women should be able to identify to heroism regardless of its gender. https://t.co/VP7OddHzgc — Andrew Ryan (@MotherBrain3) August 7, 2018

My little guy picked out a Dora the Explorer backpack and I went through the same feelings. Turned out fine https://t.co/KNggwzNwhu — Action Jay on Ice (@action_jay) August 7, 2018

This kid is awesome and this type of stuff needs to be spread around. https://t.co/47NMhhSxYg — Chris DaKraut Cummings (@DaKraut123) August 7, 2018

This is so important. We will never have gender equality until it’s just as acceptable for boys to have female role models as it is the other way around. If boys are taught that looking up to a woman makes them a lesser man, they are being taught that women are lesser than men. https://t.co/SRuV9pxKV7 — Laura Tisdall (@LauraTisdall) August 7, 2018

there’s nothing wrong with a little kid having a female role model. defeat toxic masculinity by encouraging young boys to have female and male role models https://t.co/zCt4R1oAAs — necrosis 💀☠👻 (@cherrybombomb__) August 7, 2018

who says boys can’t like wonder woman! pic.twitter.com/QVz3TUEFtM — Marc Mitchell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@marc__mitchell) August 7, 2018

Wonder Woman is for everyone, even boys 😍 pic.twitter.com/GOMri5ZRak — Rosie Bonilla (@RosieLloyd76) August 7, 2018

A girl can go sporting Thor or Wolverwine clothing and everyone (mostly friends) will praise her “Oh my god he’s so hot”. But a boy does it for Wonder Woman (You) and get’s rediculed. It’s unfair and a sad state of affairs really. I admire this kid @GalGadot and hope others can. — Chris Karma (@ChrisKarma86) August 7, 2018

if he chose to dress like someone who stands for equality for all, strength of character, and unconditional love. more power to him. he is the future,and it is bright.👍 — Brian (@KingBrianlll) August 7, 2018

