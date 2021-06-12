scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 12, 2021
This G7 summit group photo has sparked hilarious memes online

Although the leaders at the G7 summit were smiling, the photograph has started a conversation online, with many saying it looked "awkward".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2021 12:45:38 pm
g7, g7 2021 summit, g7 uk summit, g7 2021 group photo, g7 cornwall photo memes, g7 summit memes, g7 family photo, g7 summit updates, indian expressFrom left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during the leaders official welcome and family photo in Carbis Bay England. (Source: AP)

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic impeded face-to-face events, leaders from the G7 nations are gathered in the seaside town of Cornwall in Britain for a summit. A photograph of them posing against the backdrop of the sea and a cloudy sky has inspired a plethora of memes.

Before the formal session began, the world leaders — from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union — posed for a picture. Vaccinated, the leaders stood without facemasks, but maintained social distancing.

Although they were all smiling, the photograph has started a conversation online, with many saying it looked “awkward”.

Three years ago, a picture from the 2018 G7 summit had launched a meme party. It featured Angela Merkel and other leaders speaking to then president Donald Trump. This year’s picture, however, has prompted reactions on a lighter note.

This year’s photograph has quickly garnered a lot of attention online, sparking a hilarious meme-fest. While many likened the photo with that of a limited-edition action figures set, others thought it might be a new version of the Avengers ensemble.

Soon, jokes took over Twitter as many photoshopped the image, with the most popular edit being an addition of the Bernie Sanders’ mitten meme. Others also shared scenes from various popular movies that the image reminded them of.

Check out some of the funny tweets inspired by the photo here:

