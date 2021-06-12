This G7 summit group photo has sparked hilarious memes online

From left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during the leaders official welcome and family photo in Carbis Bay England. (Source: AP)

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic impeded face-to-face events, leaders from the G7 nations are gathered in the seaside town of Cornwall in Britain for a summit. A photograph of them posing against the backdrop of the sea and a cloudy sky has inspired a plethora of memes.

Before the formal session began, the world leaders — from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union — posed for a picture. Vaccinated, the leaders stood without facemasks, but maintained social distancing.

Although they were all smiling, the photograph has started a conversation online, with many saying it looked “awkward”.

Three years ago, a picture from the 2018 G7 summit had launched a meme party. It featured Angela Merkel and other leaders speaking to then president Donald Trump. This year’s picture, however, has prompted reactions on a lighter note.

G7 leaders have gathered for a family photo on Carbis Bay Beach ahead of the first meeting of the G7 Summit.#G7UK pic.twitter.com/k8FsRvPTMO — G7 UK (@G7) June 11, 2021

This year’s photograph has quickly garnered a lot of attention online, sparking a hilarious meme-fest. While many likened the photo with that of a limited-edition action figures set, others thought it might be a new version of the Avengers ensemble.

Soon, jokes took over Twitter as many photoshopped the image, with the most popular edit being an addition of the Bernie Sanders’ mitten meme. Others also shared scenes from various popular movies that the image reminded them of.

Check out some of the funny tweets inspired by the photo here:

Before I order these figures, does anyone know if you can take them out and play with them or are they glued to the display stand? pic.twitter.com/vLVS1QfjEa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 12, 2021

i have nine world leaders in front of me, but only eight of you will continue on the journey to become america’s next top model pic.twitter.com/FRTzxcE5ps — amy b (@arb) June 11, 2021

We have to go back. pic.twitter.com/PT4RGpOD8N — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 12, 2021

It looks like Common is about to come out for all-star game intros https://t.co/Wn43fnxYO6 — Moh (@LessIsMoh) June 11, 2021

Aliens, if you’re listening, they’re ready to be beamed up now.👽🛸🔻https://t.co/9Id3WOZHaF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 11, 2021

My favorite part of the G7 summit is the big musical number at the end pic.twitter.com/xqCTir9oxE — Washington Post TikTok Book Guy 📚 (@davejorgenson) June 11, 2021

My son wants to add them to his collection… pic.twitter.com/4NS6TbEd1C — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) June 12, 2021

this reboot of The Avengers looks wild — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 11, 2021

Who dunnit? It’s the cast of Knives Out 2 https://t.co/rLGTxHUrAW — Elise Hu (@elisewho) June 11, 2021

really excited to add these to my collection pic.twitter.com/ogSF1UO1LL — Mr. Fungi 🚂 (@Mister_Fun_Guy) June 11, 2021

Forgot the defective model. pic.twitter.com/1AqVL2B8x1 — Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) June 12, 2021

I’m holding out for the upgrade. pic.twitter.com/uhFiXhKA5H — Eric Lee (@hurrakhi) June 12, 2021