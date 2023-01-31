scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

This ‘fusion’ of Iraqi and Irish traditions at a wedding is delightful to watch

The clip shared by ‘Now This News’ on Twitter shows a group of young men and women performing Irish step dancing to Middle Eastern drum beats.

Irish-Iraqi cultural blend at weddingSince being shared Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 40,000 views on Twitter.
Listen to this article
This ‘fusion’ of Iraqi and Irish traditions at a wedding is delightful to watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

When two persons from different nations marry each other, there is a blend of cultures. The mixing of cultures when done rightly renders vivid experiences. In one such display of mixing cultures, a wedding in Australia’s Victoria has taken the internet by storm with the ‘fusion’ of Iraqi and Irish heritage.

The clip shared by ‘Now This News’ on Twitter shows a group of young men and women performing Irish step dancing to Middle Eastern drum beats. The bride and groom come forth and are seen enjoying the show.

ALSO READ |‘Too beautiful’: Netizens can’t have enough of African American groom saying vows in Malayalam

The video went viral on TikTok, racking up more than 1.1 million views. ‘“My cousin fell in love with an Irishman five years ago when they met in Melbourne,’ said Helen Hanna, via Storyful. ‘It was a beautiful way to combine both of the cultures and celebrate their love for each other,’” the tweet by Now This News read.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 40,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “That looks like a really fun party!” Another user wrote, “This is what multiculturalism and diversity is all about.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

In October last year, an Australian woman won hearts online as she grooved to Haryanvi music with her Indian husband. Donning a peach salwar suit, the woman held her husband’s hand and made moves to the ‘World Famous Haryanvi’ music.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:48 IST
Next Story

IGNOU launches PG diploma Journalism course; available in three languages

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close