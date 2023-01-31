This ‘fusion’ of Iraqi and Irish traditions at a wedding is delightful to watch

When two persons from different nations marry each other, there is a blend of cultures. The mixing of cultures when done rightly renders vivid experiences. In one such display of mixing cultures, a wedding in Australia’s Victoria has taken the internet by storm with the ‘fusion’ of Iraqi and Irish heritage.

The clip shared by ‘Now This News’ on Twitter shows a group of young men and women performing Irish step dancing to Middle Eastern drum beats. The bride and groom come forth and are seen enjoying the show.

The video went viral on TikTok, racking up more than 1.1 million views. ‘“My cousin fell in love with an Irishman five years ago when they met in Melbourne,’ said Helen Hanna, via Storyful. ‘It was a beautiful way to combine both of the cultures and celebrate their love for each other,’” the tweet by Now This News read.

Since being shared Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 40,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “That looks like a really fun party!” Another user wrote, “This is what multiculturalism and diversity is all about.”

