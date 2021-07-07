‘Fun or gross?’: This video of this key lime pie eating championship has netizens divided

While various ‘eating competitions’ abound in the world, not all of them are to everyone’s taste, often leaving viewers divided. A similar reaction was noted online when 25 contestants plunged face down into nine-inch pies to take part in the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.

A video of the contest was shared by Reuters, showcasing participants’ faces covered in the pie as they tried to finish eating it. The competition took place on July 4 in Key West, Florida. In the 1.03-minute clip, people are seen cheering for the contestants as they try to win the championship. The event ended with one Nicholas Luera winning the Pie Eating Championship.

Here, take a look:

Twenty-five contestants plunged face down into nine-inch pies to participate in the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship pic.twitter.com/5EtndfBm1M — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2021

Garnering over 91,000 views, the clip has prompted mixed reactions from netizens, with many trying to understand why such competitions take place. However, some also found the content fun and wrote that they would love to take part in it.

Lol, “world” championship? Where else in the world do they do this. — Lindyloo (@MumMaisie) July 5, 2021

It’s soo fun 😃 — Cass O’ woods¹² 💙🦋 (@o_woodland) July 5, 2021

These are mostly cream, the whole point is to get messy and look like an idiot and not really eat any volume. Anyone that lumps these into the professional eating category is just not paying attention to the sport. — Reidar Sunderland (@ReidarSundy) July 5, 2021

Yes it is and there is no substitute or will there ever be. — John Saseen, just telling it like it is. (@JohnSaseen1) July 5, 2021

Disgusting scene! — Nana Issa (@Nana1951Ni) July 5, 2021