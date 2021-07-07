scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read

‘Fun or gross?’: This video of this key lime pie eating championship has netizens divided

The competition took place on July 4 in Key West, Florida. In the 1.03-minute clip, people are seen cheering for the contestants as they try to win the championship.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2021 2:59:32 pm
florida key lime pie eating championship viral video, pie eating competition, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsGarnering over 91,000 views, the clip has prompted mixed reactions from netizens.

While various ‘eating competitions’ abound in the world, not all of them are to everyone’s taste, often leaving viewers divided. A similar reaction was noted online when 25 contestants plunged face down into nine-inch pies to take part in the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.

A video of the contest was shared by Reuters, showcasing participants’ faces covered in the pie as they tried to finish eating it. The competition took place on July 4 in Key West, Florida. In the 1.03-minute clip, people are seen cheering for the contestants as they try to win the championship. The event ended with one Nicholas Luera winning the Pie Eating Championship.

Here, take a look:

Garnering over 91,000 views, the clip has prompted mixed reactions from netizens, with many trying to understand why such competitions take place. However, some also found the content fun and wrote that they would love to take part in it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 07: Latest News

Advertisement