Pictures and videos of half-frozen Niagara Falls go viral, leave netizens wide-eyed

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York. (Picture credit: Reuters)

As extreme cold weather continues to batter parts of the US, the iconic Niagara Falls has partially frozen. Pictures and videos which are now making rounds of the internet show the waterfall looking like a winter wonderland.

Though it is impossible for the entire waterfall to freeze, the sub-zero temperature results in ice formations in and around the falls and water continue to flow around it, creating an illusion of “Frozen Falls”.

Rainbow forms as water flow around ice sheets at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Fresh snow and magnificent sheets of ice that have formed on the waterfalls’ rockface attracted hundreds of visitors to the park’s observation decks.

Take a look here:

WATCH: Visitors to the New York side of the Niagara Falls were treated to a spectacular view with a rainbow pic.twitter.com/kHn9wEOB26 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2021

Niagara Falls comprises three waterfalls, located on the border of the province of Ontario in Canada and span into the state of New York.

Visitors view water flowing around the ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S. (Picture credit: Reuters)

The largest of the three is Horseshoe Falls, also known as Canadian Falls, which straddles the international border of the two countries. The smaller American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls lie within the United States.

Ice forms in and around the waterfalls every year. However, a similar spectacle was seen back in 2014 and 2015 when the falls were partially frozen due to polar vortex events. But it was just once when the waterfalls ceased to flow completely in March 1848 for almost 30 hours.