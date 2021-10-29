From Zomato to PayTM, brands join in on ‘Meta’ jokes, Wendy’s wins the game

Ever since the news broke about Facebook Inc changing their name, netizens were left in a frenzy. Finally, Thursday, as the new logo and name of the company was unveiled as ‘Meta’, social media exploded with a plethora of memes. And even brands didn’t shy away from joining the fun, with Wendy’s probably stealing the show on Twitter.

As CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the change would bring all its different apps and technologies under one new umbrella brand, many were not impressed with the name choice. Although the tech giant explained that ‘rebranding’ isn’t just about a switch in the company name but a reflection of the company’s growing ambitions and focus on a new area: metaverse, netizens couldn’t stop poking fun.

As memes and jokes flooded online with some comparing the name with food like pita and feta, several brands around the globe joked about changing their names as well. But fast-food chain Wendy’s went ahead and changed their Twitter display name to ‘Meat’! And while it was meant to poke fun, Facebook’s parent company Meta didn’t mind. “Nice to meat you, Wendy’s” the tech company replied.

In fact it commented further on the tweet and had a friendly banter with them and played along with some cooking funs.

Shoulda let that one cook a bit longer — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

Yeah, but you already announced it so here we are. — Meat (@Wendys) October 29, 2021

However, the American food chain wasn’t the only one joining the name change trend. In fact, many Indian companies gave creative spins to suggest new names with a dash of desi tadka or sharing witty posts using Meta wordplays.

From streaming platforms to food delivery apps, check out some of the funny posts here:

pitched renaming our brand to zometa but the idea was rejected at once — zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2021

Thinking of changing our name to Methi — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) October 29, 2021

Have you ever #Meta biscuit that goes so well with chai? — Parle-G (@officialparleg) October 29, 2021

Not trying to be too meta, but Tweeting to let you know The Social Network is currently streaming. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 29, 2021

As a Meta of fact, we are waiting to see if it makes a Mark. #Meta #Facebook #markzuckerberg pic.twitter.com/IhY6IgJbUr — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) October 29, 2021

2019: Me at home after friends cancelled trip last minute 2021: Me going on solo trips Quite a meta-morphosis! 😉#Meta #Facebook — goibibo (@goibibo) October 29, 2021

brb changing our name to “ab yahaan momos bhi milte hai” 😋 — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) October 29, 2021

Facebook has also announced plans to invest $50 million as a part of its efforts to create a ‘responsible’ metaverse. It also plans to create nearly new 10,000 jobs in Europe as a part of its ‘metaverse’ ambitions.