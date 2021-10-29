scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
From Zomato to PayTM, brands join in on ‘Meta’ jokes, Wendy’s wins the game

While most joked about changing their brand name, US fast-food chain Wendy's changed their Twitter name to 'Meat', and soon the Facebook parent company joined in a friendly banter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 29, 2021 7:19:00 pm
facebook, meta, metaverse, facebook name change, meta jokes, brands facebook name change, wendys meat facebook change, viral news, indian expressBrands around the world joined the bandwagon as Facebook Inc changed their name.

Ever since the news broke about Facebook Inc changing their name, netizens were left in a frenzy. Finally, Thursday, as the new logo and name of the company was unveiled as ‘Meta’, social media exploded with a plethora of memes. And even brands didn’t shy away from joining the fun, with Wendy’s probably stealing the show on Twitter.

As CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the change would bring all its different apps and technologies under one new umbrella brand, many were not impressed with the name choice. Although the tech giant explained that ‘rebranding’ isn’t just about a switch in the company name but a reflection of the company’s growing ambitions and focus on a new area: metaverse, netizens couldn’t stop poking fun.

As memes and jokes flooded online with some comparing the name with food like pita and feta, several brands around the globe joked about changing their names as well. But fast-food chain Wendy’s went ahead and changed their Twitter display name to ‘Meat’! And while it was meant to poke fun, Facebook’s parent company Meta didn’t mind. “Nice to meat you, Wendy’s” the tech company replied.

In fact it commented further on the tweet and had a friendly banter with them and played along with some cooking funs.

However, the American food chain wasn’t the only one joining the name change trend. In fact, many Indian companies gave creative spins to suggest new names with a dash of desi tadka or sharing witty posts using Meta wordplays.

From streaming platforms to food delivery apps, check out some of the funny posts here:

Facebook has also announced plans to invest $50 million as a part of its efforts to create a ‘responsible’ metaverse. It also plans to create nearly new 10,000 jobs in Europe as a part of its ‘metaverse’ ambitions.

