From plates to bridges, South Korea’s Purple Islands drench themselves in lavender hues to attract tourists

Drenched in violet, South Korea’s Banwol and Bakji Islands have caught the attention of tourists around the world. Popularly known as the “Purple Islands”, the colour of the place is inspired by the native balloon flower and has been adopted for practically everything.

A video shared by the South China Morning Post showcases the residents wearing purple outfits and walking around. “In the morning, I dress up in purple from head to toe including my underwear and shoes, and that makes me happy,” Jung Soon – shim, a resident of the island told the news website. Shim added that when she visits others island, people praise her because she is from the “Purple Islands”.

According to the news website, the Banwol and Bakji Islands were chosen for a government tourism project under which the residents turned their towns purple with a US$ 4.25 million fund. Roads, houses and bridges were painted in various shades of lavendar and purple flowers such as asters and lavenders were planted around the islands, the website added.

However, it is not just the outdoors but even the indoors that have been painted purple. Several restaurants offer purple rice and even serve dishes on purple plates.

Interestingly, visitors wearing purple are allowed free entry. “I love the colour purple so much, so I bought my purple bag here with me,” a visitor Yang Hyun — sook said in the video, which has now gone viral on social media with over 4,000 views.