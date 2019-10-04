From the gym to a mall, why this Australian is wearing her wedding dress everywhere

“A wedding dress usually serves one purpose, but this one will see more than just one day of fun and frivolity!” reads the description of an Instagram page that has taken social media by storm. The page is filled with pictures of an Australian woman wearing her special white dress everywhere. From the gym to a shopping mall, Tammy Hall has been wearing her wedding dress everyday, and the results are hilarious.

Advertising

Paired with navy blue jeans or black pants, Tammy has shared several pictures from her outings on the Instagram page called ‘Frock Me Beautiful’. Her decision has to do with the hefty price paid for the dress, as well as for sustainable living.

Several brides spend a lot on their dressings, and then invest more to preserve them. Hall, who got married in October 2018 to orchestra manager Karen Frost, said that she made a decision to stay away from the “consumerist lifestyle”, wearing her “most expensive dress” in the “most ethical way”.

Hall said she realised that people often spend money on things they don’t need after a trip to India. “I made a promise to myself not to buy any new clothes or shoes for a whole year,” she said. After a year, she said she wondered how she would justify dropping some serious coin on a dress she’d “wear for a few hours.”

With the help of a local bridal boutique, after going through scores of designs and materials, she decided to continue wearing this dress too. “Knowing I was going to wear it again didn’t actually impact my choices. I can see how people would think I’d maybe go for something less bridal and more every day, but I didn’t – I went with my heart. I also didn’t feel any pressure to slim down, like lots of brides do. I wanted it to fit me afterwards, so there wasn’t really any point,” she said.

“The first time I wore it after the wedding was to vote in the Australian election in early 2019,” she told Press Association for the dress that cost her $1800 (Rs 86228). “Since then, it’s been to all sorts of places. Wearing it on a crowded commuter train was especially funny, but I’ve worn it to cook and do chores, to football games, to the gym – even to chop wood,” she added.

Initially, she said she paired her look with makeup and styled hair — like her special day — but now she said she doesn’t brother much.

While her spouse has not donned her tux again, despite her initial scepticism, she now helps her wife to cook up new places to go to and activities to perform in her bridal gown, The Sun reported.

“I’m not sure I’d have done this if I hadn’t taken that trip to India and started thinking about consumerism and how much we use then chuck away, so I wouldn’t judge anybody that doesn’t want to follow suit,” 43-year-old woman said.

Hall is set out to make her wedding dress and its memory last a lifetime.