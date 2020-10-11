From Malayalam to Russian, this Dubai cab driver can speak in 10 different languages

Sayed managed to learn all the languages with the help of Google translate and several language learning available online. (Source: Khaleej Times/YouTube)

Arabic, Tagalog, Malayalam, Chinese (Mandarin), Russian, Farsi, English, Hindi, Urdu, Pashto — these are the different languages in which Hussain Sayed, a cab driver in Dubai, can speak fluently, earning him fame and attention of netizens.

The 33-year-old Peshawar native was studying medicine when he decided to move to the UAE to work so he could pay for his wife’s treatment, who was diagnosed with a heart condition.

“I was studying to become a doctor. It had been my dream since childhood to become one. In the third month of my college studies, I had to move to Dubai to pay for my wife’s treatment,” Sayed told the Khaleej Times.

In order to break the language barrier to boost “healthier relations” and “opportunities”, Sayed managed to learn all the languages with the help of Google translate and several language learning apps available online.

“People’s faces automatically light up when you speak to them in their language. There is better respect and understanding between us…I got inspired by that,” he told the news website.

Watch the video here:

Sayed, who earlier worked as a watchman, now has two main aspirations: To learn more languages and make sure his children receive the education they deserve.

