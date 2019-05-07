From Lady Gaga to Katy Perry: Stars at the Met Gala 2019 who inspired memes

The Met Gala is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood and this year’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” may inspired the most memes on the event ever. Many of the outfits worn by stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, were quickly spun into memes on social media.

While Priyanka Chopra’s unusual hairdo reminded many of a “bird’s nest” and attracted a fair bit of attention, global audiences couldn’t get enough of Katy Perry’s ‘chandelier’ look. Donning not one, but two giant chandeliers on her head and body, the pop star’s pictures from the special night quickly inspired a new meme.

Kim Kardashian’s sheer bronze look was compared to a crisp golden croissant while Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s looks reminded people of many things.

Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes at the sartorial fest stunned fans, but it was Billy Potter’s golden avatar that stole the show, even reminding Indian fans of Bappi Lahiri!

Check out some of the funniest memes on Met Gala 2019 here:

Katy perry at indian wedding 😂😂😂#MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/bfYsJceQay — SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) May 7, 2019

Me telling myself that I don’t love her anymore and should move on. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LJQw0vibrb — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 7, 2019

When she rejected you to be with at the #MetGala so you become your own partner. pic.twitter.com/MiYjUdLbTs — Aman 🇮🇳 (@TheAlteria) May 7, 2019

Kylie and Kendall be looking like Mycoplasma Genitalium and gonorrhea STD sisters 👯‍♀️✨#MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/OgWbaUtuBt — hellboy (@StaticSora) May 7, 2019

Why is everyone acting like Jared Leto is special when Gibby did it first?? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0ix82ptZE3 — eman (@emanomairi_) May 6, 2019

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May 6, 2019

the golgi apparatus looks so good tonight! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/VKW5RxXkgt — hannah kiperman !! (@hannahkippy) May 7, 2019

150 points to Billy Porter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJQ4ls8Gj — M A D D Y ✨ (@madeleine_lily_) May 6, 2019

When you misread camp and you show up as a lamp #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/3PXvYSHjvo — Auggie Majeske (@AuggieMajeske) May 7, 2019

Why does she look like a croissant #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pJprht3FWy — Caitlyn (@catosaurusmgc) May 7, 2019

Looks like this carpet is open and we have… @lizakoshy who likes a cute little Triscuit. Mm…Triscuits sounds good. #metgala pic.twitter.com/fZ4XtLj731 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) May 6, 2019

why cardi b look like my pad when i sneeze on my period #metgala pic.twitter.com/DHUKCXwuxz — cat (@markerfriesbaby) May 7, 2019

me when i was five trick or treating waiting for the person to put the candy in my bucket #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ttkqrc4LXw — 𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕚𝕣 𝕎𝕒𝕝𝕕𝕠𝕣𝕗 ♡ (@maariabp01) May 6, 2019

The Jenner sisters out here looking like the vile stepsisters in Cinderella while Zendaya…well 😍 #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/KgqjRCnCKx — An aquarius mess 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@interestingtuna) May 7, 2019

i don’t hate it pic.twitter.com/qV7TBnjCnE — Ali Drucker (@ali_drucker) May 6, 2019

The Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition will explore the origins of the camp’s exuberant aesthetic. Camp, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture.

“Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp’ provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion”, says the official website.