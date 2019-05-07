Toggle Menu
From Lady Gaga to Katy Perry: Stars at the Met Gala 2019 who inspired memes

Kim Kardashian's sheer bronze look was compared to a crisp golden croissant while Kendall and Kylie Jenner's looks reminded people of many things, from wicked sisters in Cinderella to micro-organisms.

Katy Perry’s chandelier look at Met Gala 2019 inspired many memes online.

The Met Gala is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood and this year’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” may inspired the most memes on the event ever. Many of the outfits worn by stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, were quickly spun into memes on social media.

While Priyanka Chopra’s unusual hairdo reminded many of a “bird’s nest” and attracted a fair bit of attention, global audiences couldn’t get enough of Katy Perry’s ‘chandelier’ look. Donning not one, but two giant chandeliers on her head and body, the pop star’s pictures from the special night quickly inspired a new meme.

Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes at the sartorial fest stunned fans, but it was Billy Potter’s golden avatar that stole the show, even reminding Indian fans of Bappi Lahiri!

Check out some of the funniest memes on Met Gala 2019 here:

The Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition will explore the origins of the camp’s exuberant aesthetic. Camp, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture.

“Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp’ provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion”, says the official website.

