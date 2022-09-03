From Joe Biden to Sachin Tendulkar, here’s what started the one-word tweets trend

If you are on Twitter, you must be wondering about the latest trend of one-word tweets that everyone’s been posting. From US President Joe Biden to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, everyone has been tweeting a word that best describes their interests, beliefs or what they are known for.

Big brands such as Starbucks, Domino’s, and even the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), have participated in the trend which has taken over Twitter. So, what is this trend all about and who started it?

To understand the viral trend, let’s take a look at some of the one-word tweets posted on Twitter. US President Biden tweeted the word “democracy” Friday. Sachin Tendulkar posted “cricket” and Starbucks tweeted “coffee”.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

coffee — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 1, 2022

pineapple — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

cricket — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022

The trend left Twitterati confused and bewildered about what it was all about and who was behind it. “Why is my Twitter feed suddenly just one word tweets?” posted a Twitter user sounding puzzled.

“All the one word tweets are getting out of control and I love it. This is the kind of [peaceful] chaos that Twitter was made for,” said another user. “Someone tell me why all of a sudden I’m seeing one word tweets? Is this a new thing?” wrote another. “Off twitter for like 2 hours and I come back to all these one word tweets…?” said yet another.

Well, the Twitter trend that blew exponentially was started by Amtrak, a passenger railroad service that provides inter-city rail service in the United States and Canada. They started the trend by tweeting the word “trains” and it has received more than 1.78 lakh likes so far.

Some Twitter users were able to find the origin of the trend and solve the mystery for others. “I just spent too much time finding the origin of all the one word tweets. Trains did it,” wrote a Twitter user.