From Gloria Gaynor to Bohemian Rhapsody, netizens rehash songs with coronavirus lyrics

With billions of people across the world stuck at home to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, many are coming up with innovative ways to keep themselves occupied. Interestingly, some creative minds are also using this time to channel their inner song writing skills and are rehashing some popular songs with coronavirus themed-lyrics.

While Cambridge-based comedian Dana Jay Bein rehashed Bohemian Rhapsody — a Queen classic, another posted a video of herself singing Gloria Gaynor’s famous song “I Will Survive“.

Bohemian Rhapsody

“I’ve lost my mind. I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody,” tweeted the comedian while sharing the “new” lyrics, which was soon converted into a song by a YouTuber named Adrian Grimes.

Gloria Gaynor’s disco hit ‘I Will Survive’

Another user @OnowayDebbie tweeted a video of herself while dancing to American singer Gloria Gaynor’s song “I will survive”. The lyrics were modified to sync with the present lockdown that many countries many enforced due to novel coronavirus.

“We didn’t start the fire”

Earlier this month, a user had rehashed American singer Billy Joel’s famous track ‘We didn’t start the fire’ with some of the events that have happened in 2020, including the ongoing pandemic.

