From flag in Space Station to Haka dance in NZ, tributes pour in for firefighters in 9/11 attacks

As the families and people around the world remembered those who lost their lives in the September 11 Attack, special tributes poured in for the first responders. Eighteen years since terrorists flew airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, which killed nearly 3,000, people around the world paid homage to fire fighters who led the rescue operations. As New York Fire Department held their annual Commemoration Ceremony at ground zero, others paid homage in far away lands like New Zealand and even in the Space.

Firefighters in New Zealand performed a hair-raising, powerful Haka under Auckland’s Sky Tower on Wednesday, remembering the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters who lost their lives in the deadly 2001 attacks. Video showed the Kiwi firefighters performing the ceremonial Maori war dance in a memorial service hosted for the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice.

US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown shared the video on Twitter touched by the special tribute.

An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders 👨‍🚒👩‍🚒 #KiaKaha #Haka #911Anniversary #September11th 🇳🇿🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0ex3seSzP0 — Ambassador Brown 🇺🇸 (@USAmbNZ) September 11, 2019

More than 200 firefighters also climbed the stairs of the 328-meter-high Sky Tower in memory of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, the Fire and Emergency NZ wrote on Facebook.

NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is currently stationed in International Space Station also paid a befitting tribute to FDNY firefighters by pasting the patch on the window. “Honoring the brave public servants of @FDNY. Thank you for your service, we remember your fallen comrades. Your flag and patch are proudly orbiting the Earth on board the @Space_Station! #NeverForget,” he wrote online.

Honoring the brave public servants of @FDNY. Thank you for your service, we remember your fallen comrades. Your flag and patch are proudly orbiting the Earth on board the @Space_Station! #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/zxrNRmffsP — Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) September 11, 2019

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump too observed a moment of silence honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Pentagon.

In a proclamation marking the anniversary as “Patriot Day,” Trump reflected on how many Americans recall the moment when the terror group conducted the largest attack on American soil, killing nearly 3,000 people.

“A beautiful September morning was marred by stark disbelief, agonizing sorrow, and profound suffering,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “America’s strength, courage, and compassion, however, never wavered.”