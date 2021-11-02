From infamous Ever Given ship to moving camera: Here’s some of the best Halloween costumes of the year

Halloween, the spooky festival widely celebrated in America and several parts of Europe, has caught up with people around the world and today many are seen happily indulging in the tradition of carving out pumpkin faces, dressing up in costumes and going around trick-or-treating on the occasion.

Every year on October 31, Halloween is celebrated to commemorate the eve of All Saints Day. On the occasion, it is believed that the supernatural or the dead visit earth and the lines between the dead and living are blurred on that day.

As many dressed up on the occasion, social media was flooded with interesting videos of creative costumes of ghosts, witches, zombies, fictional characters and more that gathered to celebrate the day.

To bring the excitement of the festival to you, we have curated some of the best costume videos being shared online. Here, take a look at how people celebrated Halloween this year:

Browsing #Halloween costumes when I ran across this badass: pic.twitter.com/d96iHU7HDk — JustynTyme (@JustynTyme_) November 1, 2021

yoomi’s halloween costume 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WzFrXTM65i — lee yoomi loops (@yoomiloop) October 29, 2021

Halloween costume winner for 2021… pic.twitter.com/yHvy6B7orr — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 1, 2021

A Canadian woman named Lauren Hunter won Halloween with her perfect costume of the Ever Given ship, which famously ran aground in the Suez Canal in March 2021 🚢 pic.twitter.com/M0km0NXZAd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 1, 2021