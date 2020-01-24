From celebrities to museums, everyone is taking part in #DollyPartonChallenge

Everyone has joined in the #LinkedinFacebookInstagramTinder challenge to share apt photos for each platform. Everyone has joined in the #LinkedinFacebookInstagramTinder challenge to share apt photos for each platform.

It doesn’t take long for netizens to jump into viral challenges. And this latest one involves posting ‘perfect or apt’ photos for various social media accounts. From LinkedIn to Tinder, people are sharing a collage of four pictures suitable for each of the platforms and the trend seems to be a hit among all. From celebrities to even zoos and museums, all are participating in the challenge #LinkedinFacebookInstagramTinder.

Also known as the #DollyPartonChallenge, it all started when 74-year-old legendary singer Dolly Parton posted a meme on her Instagram account, triggering a viral trend. Putting up four photos of herself representing each different social media platform — LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, she captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all 😉.” And Voila, the meme challenge was born.

In her viral collage post, while the LinkedIn photo showed Parton in formal attire, Facebook showed her homey donning a Christmas sweater, and Instagram showed an artistic black and white photo from her yesteryear, and finally, Tinder showed the star in a Playboy bunny-esque outfit.

Recreating this theme – suitable images ideal for each platform’s display picture – people around the globe have adopted the challenge and it has got a thundering response.

While celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Mindy Kaling joined the bandwagon on Instagram, other took the challenge to Twitter, where many music studios to national parks have also joined meme bandwagon.

Check out some of the most popular posts here:

What do social media and campground fire pits have in common? They’re the only places allowed to be lit 🔥#FindYourPark #nationalparkservice #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/NNsF40NhWZ — Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) January 23, 2020

The parks can do it all! Which one do you best relate to?⁣

⁣

P.S. The NPS is actually not on tinder. Keep swiping. But we can still be friends?! ⁣

⁣#FindYourPark #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/D0nnsL1wzb — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) January 23, 2020

Pyp has a profile pic for all occasions #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/31izJtf6Sg — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) January 23, 2020

Get yourself a theme park that can do it all… 😉 #DollyPartonChallenge pic.twitter.com/ZpwKG0KkNB — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 23, 2020

Have you participated in the latest social media challenge yet?

