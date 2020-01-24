Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020

From celebrities to museums, everyone is taking part in #DollyPartonChallenge

From LinkedIn to Tinder, people are sharing a collage of four pictures suitable for each of the platforms and the trend seems to be a hit among all.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2020 6:03:38 pm
dolly parton challenge, linkedin facebook Instagram Tinder, social media challenge, 2020 viral challenges, indian express, viral news, meme challenges, Everyone has joined in the #LinkedinFacebookInstagramTinder challenge to share apt photos for each platform.

It doesn’t take long for netizens to jump into viral challenges. And this latest one involves posting ‘perfect or apt’ photos for various social media accounts. From LinkedIn to Tinder, people are sharing a collage of four pictures suitable for each of the platforms and the trend seems to be a hit among all. From celebrities to even zoos and museums, all are participating in the challenge #LinkedinFacebookInstagramTinder.

Also known as the #DollyPartonChallenge, it all started when 74-year-old legendary singer Dolly Parton posted a meme on her Instagram account, triggering a viral trend. Putting up four photos of herself representing each different social media platform — LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, she captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all 😉.” And Voila, the meme challenge was born.

In her viral collage post, while the LinkedIn photo showed Parton in formal attire, Facebook showed her homey donning a Christmas sweater, and Instagram showed an artistic black and white photo from her yesteryear, and finally, Tinder showed the star in a Playboy bunny-esque outfit.

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

Recreating this theme – suitable images ideal for each platform’s display picture – people around the globe have adopted the challenge and it has got a thundering response.

While celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Mindy Kaling joined the bandwagon on Instagram, other took the challenge to Twitter, where many music studios to national parks have also joined meme bandwagon.

Check out some of the most popular posts here:

View this post on Instagram

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

View this post on Instagram

Eenie, meenie, miney, mo.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

View this post on Instagram

Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

View this post on Instagram

Get you friends who can do it all. @DollyParton

A post shared by Friends (@friends) on

Have you participated in the latest social media challenge yet?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement