Frightening video of skydivers plunging to the ground after parachute malfunction goes viral

A video of two skydivers spiralling towards the ground after their parachutes malfunctioned and crashing in front of a yard in Florida has gone viral on social media, leaving many terrified. Shared on Facebook by an eye-witness, Christina Renfroe, the 32-second clip shows the skydivers swirling off course before plunging into the ground

“Was at the dog park today and this happened. They hit the ground and hard. This was a tandem jump gone horribly wrong!” wrote Renfroe while posting the video.

According to a CNN report, the two divers were taken to a trauma centre following the crash. They are in critical condition and an investigation into the matter shows that there was a “parachute malfunction”.

The Titusville Fire Department also gave an update on Facebook regarding the crash and shared pictures of the same.

“At approximately 10:28 this morning TFD with Brevard County Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of 2 skydivers down in the area of 990 Tennessee St. Upon arrival, 2 patients were found on the ground in the front yard of a home,” read the post.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media, with many praying for the recovery of the two divers. “Looking at these pics makes your stomach ache… those two skydivers had a very rough landing the tree is split and so awful looking… prayers that they recover,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

