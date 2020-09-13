Teacher turns ‘FRIENDS’ song into a parody to welcome students back to school

A US teacher gives a funky twist to FRIENDS theme song 'I will be there for you' by The Rembrandts. (Source: Paul Miller/Facebook)

With schools reopening gradually in several countries after being closed for months due to Covid-19 pandemic, an English teacher in the US has come up with a creative way to welcome his students.

Giving a twist to the popular theme song of TV series “FRIENDS” ‘I will be there for you’ by The Rembrandts, Paul Miller, a teacher of Appleton East High School in Wisconsin, has made a music video welcoming his students back to school. Rehashing the lyrics of the song, Miller shared the video on his Facebook page along with a caption that read, “I will be here for you.”

The 3.10 video begins with the teacher playing a Ukulele and welcoming his students with the ‘Back to school’ song. However, the camera then pans out to show that there are no students in the classroom. Here is what happens next:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens lauding the teacher for taking the extra effort to make learning fun for students.

