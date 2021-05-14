scorecardresearch
Friday, May 14, 2021
‘The one where they get back together’: Fans react as Friends reunion gets release date

The teaser, which was released on May 13, Thursday, features an acoustic version of the iconic theme song “I’ll b there for you” by The Rembrandts, with the Friends cast walking together.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 14, 2021 5:16:06 pm
FRIENDS reunion, FRIENDS reunion episode, FRIENDS reunion special, FRIENDS reunion memes, FRIENDS reunion Twitter reactions, FRIENDS reunion steaming date, FRIENDS reunion teaser, HBO max, Streaming date, Twitter reaction, Viral video, Trending news, FriendsReunion, Indian Express newsAs soon as the teaser hit social media, fans of the sitcom, across the globe, took to Twitter with excitement, sharing meme and jokes. (Picture credit: British Glamour/Twitter)

Fans can’t keep calm as the much-awaited ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ reunion released the official teaser and the airing date. The reunion special, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, will premiere on streaming service HBO Max on May 27.

As soon as the teaser hit social media, fans of the sitcom, across the globe, took to Twitter with excitement, sharing memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions under the trending hashtag #FriendsReunion:

The makers on Thursday also announced the guestlist for the episode, which includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon Malala Yousafzai and more.

It was after months of speculation that the cast of the hit sitcom officially confirmed the reunion. The news hit social media when cast members simultaneously posted the same flashback picture with the caption “It’s happening” on their respective Instagram pages back in February 2020.

The special will also mark the first time the cast officially reunite on screen after 17 years since the sitcom aired its last episode back in 2004. The series first debuted on NBC back in September 1994.

