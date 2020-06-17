Watch: Man’s swift reaction saves kayaker stranded underneath Mexico waterfall

In the 2.41-minute clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the group can be seen merrily descending the drop of the waterfall when the incident takes place. In the 2.41-minute clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the group can be seen merrily descending the drop of the waterfall when the incident takes place.

A fun kayaking trip turned awry for a group of five friends after one of them got vertically trapped under the water when his boat got caught in a rock while they were paddling down a waterfall in Mexico. However, a fellow kayaker’s swift reaction to dislodge his friend’s boat and free him from the water is earning him laurels from netizens after the video of the incident went viral.

The footage of the incident, which took place in San Luis Potosi, shows the moment when the kayaker goes down the waterfall and gets stuck, struggling to free himself from the heavy flow of the water.

In the 2.41-minute clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the group can be seen merrily descending the waterfall when the boat of one of them gets wedged on a rock behind the surface of the waterfall. His head is stuck under the heavy gush of water and he is unable to move.

watch the video here:

However, the person filming the tour, quickly swims towards his friend and after several attempts manages to save him. “Are you alright,” he can be heard asking in the clip.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered several views, with many praising the man for acting swiftly and saving his friend. “He is lucky to have such a responsive friend. Happy that it ended well,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

