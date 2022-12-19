Friends give Christmas twist to prank, cover girl’s room with gift wrap

With Christmas around the corner, people are excited to get together, exchange gifts and make merry. A group of friends looking to pull a prank on their roommate have covered her room with Christmas gift wrap and the place looks like a giant wrapped gift.

A time-lapse video of the daunting task has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by ABC News on Instagram, shows the group of friends covering up bed walls with wrapping paper. They go on to cover the wardrobe, door, pillows, wall hangings, table, chair and everything inside the room with the red-striped paper.

They covered the room with around 700 sq ft of wrapping paper, taking about eight hours, when the girl had gone for a trip to the University of Georgia to meet her boyfriend, according to reports. They pulled out the prank on December 5 at Auburn in Alabama,US, and surprised their roommate.

While several netizens liked it, some others criticised the wastage of paper. An Instagram user commented, “Wow, so many crabby people about this!! So fun and innocent! Nice work.” Another user wrote, “The same paper would have been used to wrap a gift, unwrapped, and then trashed/recycled anyway. Y’all have to chill and let people have fun.” A third user commented, “That’s commitment!”

Spreading cheer online, several videos Christmas-related have been grabbing attention. A man dressed as the fictional character The Grinch was seen inside a three-wheeled motorcycle and clapping his hands in a video. The man, clad in Santa Claus’s red suit, sparked curiosity online as the green pot-bellied character is known for his despise for Christmas.