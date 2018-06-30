Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
Sanju

World Cup withdrawal on no-match day left football fans busy on social media — with memes and GIFs

Despite a day off on Friday, the day between the end of the group stage matches and the beginning of the high-tension knockouts, the excitement didn't die down. A ‘football withdrawal’ left Netizens, who were not quite sure what to do, busy on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 12:31:43 pm
fifa world cup 2018, world cup no match day, world cup withdrawl, football world cup no match friday, fifa 2018 memes, fifa world cup 2018 news, funny new,s social media news, indian express When no-match Friday got better of football fans around the world. (Source: Twitter)

The FIFA World Cup 2018, which is underway in Russia, has left football fans and enthusiast around the globe in a frenzy. With nail-biting matches — it saw many this season, be it defending champions Germany’s shocking exit for the first time in the group stage to Senegal’s departure owing to the fair play rule — it has left its audience captivated. Not to mention the flop show by favourite teams like Argentina, Brazil and Germany in their opening matches and stunning performances of the underdogs. Crazy celebrations even caused an artificial earthquake in Mexico.

Despite a day off on Friday, the day between the end of the group stage matches and the beginning of the high-tension knockouts, the excitement didn’t die down. A ‘football withdrawal’ left Netizens, who were not quite sure what to do, busy on social media. Twitter has been flooded with jokes and memes as fans tried to cope with this sudden void.

Sample these jokes and memes from social media:

And in case you are a football buff, don’t worry because the knockout stage for the Round of 16 starts today. What’s more exciting is that on Saturday, the first day of the second stage, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action! While the first match will be France vs Argentina, the second encounter will see Portugal take on Uruguay.

Will it be a Messi vs Ronaldo this year? Tell us in comments below what you think.

