World Cup withdrawal on no-match day left football fans busy on social media — with memes and GIFs

The FIFA World Cup 2018, which is underway in Russia, has left football fans and enthusiast around the globe in a frenzy. With nail-biting matches — it saw many this season, be it defending champions Germany’s shocking exit for the first time in the group stage to Senegal’s departure owing to the fair play rule — it has left its audience captivated. Not to mention the flop show by favourite teams like Argentina, Brazil and Germany in their opening matches and stunning performances of the underdogs. Crazy celebrations even caused an artificial earthquake in Mexico.

Despite a day off on Friday, the day between the end of the group stage matches and the beginning of the high-tension knockouts, the excitement didn’t die down. A ‘football withdrawal’ left Netizens, who were not quite sure what to do, busy on social media. Twitter has been flooded with jokes and memes as fans tried to cope with this sudden void.

Sample these jokes and memes from social media:

My kid just ran up to the blank tv and yelled “GOOOOOOAL!” I don’t know how to treat World Cup withdrawal in a toddler — Clare Rustad (@ClareRustad) June 29, 2018

First night with no world cup games. I’ve had a chat with my missus. She seems a nice girl to be fair #WorldCup — ReformedTroll (@troll_reformed) June 29, 2018

It’s only one day, and I’m experiencing World Cup withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/6EQ4CJlyLM — Christien Murawski (@dingus_X) June 29, 2018

No #WorldCup games today got us feeling like pic.twitter.com/VJwvSWLqOi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2018

When you realise there are no #WorldCup games on today 😭 pic.twitter.com/13rJMOQHVo — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 29, 2018

How it feels after having a whole day of no World Cup matches: pic.twitter.com/KLHo7gcWLc — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 29, 2018

When you realise there are no #WorldCup games on today 🙈 pic.twitter.com/5yGsMmAY8S — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) June 29, 2018

Current mood cause there’s no world cup games today pic.twitter.com/FUbdxkfU8q — Jorge Miranda (@JorgeMi214) June 29, 2018

That horrible feeling when you realise there’s no #WorldCup games tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/NHeqzABTPo — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 28, 2018

⚡️ “The World Cup rest day left fans with some serious withdrawal symptons”https://t.co/234SK9PdEp THIS IS HOW I FEEL TODAY pic.twitter.com/cpc2cRS1oU — Zuriel (@TheFakeNoahJ455) June 30, 2018

No World Cup games today. What am I supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/gszfzTBtkN — Danny O’Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) June 29, 2018

No WC games today. Guess I can try to catch up on the work I ignored the past couple weeks ….. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jdwqa1FNhG — Madam ‘SIGI OUT!’ Serrano (@LAGalaxyOUTSDR) June 29, 2018

No matches today, so here are a few tips on coping with World Cup withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/asjGCPYYz0 — Arena Flowers (@ArenaFlowers) June 29, 2018

When you’ve almost made it through a whole day with no #WorldCup action… pic.twitter.com/fDHSHc5kAG — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 29, 2018

And in case you are a football buff, don’t worry because the knockout stage for the Round of 16 starts today. What’s more exciting is that on Saturday, the first day of the second stage, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action! While the first match will be France vs Argentina, the second encounter will see Portugal take on Uruguay.

Will it be a Messi vs Ronaldo this year? Tell us in comments below what you think.

