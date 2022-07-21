scorecardresearch
Freya, the walrus, has been sinking boats while sunbathing in Norway

Authorities have made a custom floating dock for the 700-kilogram walrus.

July 21, 2022 3:07:19 pm
Freya the walrus, Freya the walrus in Norway, Freya walrus sinks ships in Norway, Freya walrus gets her own floating dock, Indian ExpressFreya usually inhabits the Arctic circle but much to the interest of scientists she is often spotted further south unlike most walruses.

It is the middle of summer in Norway and a perfect time for long swims and fishing adventures. However, for many people in Oslo, their summer plans are interrupted by the presence of Freya, a walrus.

Freya, who has often been spotted around the coasts of Germany, Scotland, and Denmark was recently seen in the Norwegian capital. The walrus, who is identified by a pink spot on her nose, was seen lounging on private boats and staying in the sun for hours.

ALSO READ |#TeamSeaLion: Marine mammals chase tourists at California beach

Named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty, her presence has caused much interest among tourists who find her presence amusing. However, many local residents are not pleased with Freya, as the 700-kilogram marine mammal has caused the sinking of many small boats in an attempt to board them.

Despite the damage, Freya has become a celebrity, with people sharing her photographs and videos on social media and tweeting about her.

DW News reported that to reduce the loss of property caused by Freya, authorities have made a customised floating dock for her. They are hoping that Freya will use the dock instead of trying to board the boats. Once she gets used to the dock, the harbour authorities plan to steer her to a different shore, which is not brimming with people.

Freya usually inhabits the Arctic circle but much to the interest of scientists she is often spotted further south unlike most walruses.

