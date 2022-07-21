Freya, the walrus, has been sinking boats while sunbathing in Norway

July 21, 2022 3:07:19 pm
It is the middle of summer in Norway and a perfect time for long swims and fishing adventures. However, for many people in Oslo, their summer plans are interrupted by the presence of Freya, a walrus.
Freya, who has often been spotted around the coasts of Germany, Scotland, and Denmark was recently seen in the Norwegian capital. The walrus, who is identified by a pink spot on her nose, was seen lounging on private boats and staying in the sun for hours.
Named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty, her presence has caused much interest among tourists who find her presence amusing. However, many local residents are not pleased with Freya, as the 700-kilogram marine mammal has caused the sinking of many small boats in an attempt to board them.
Despite the damage, Freya has become a celebrity, with people sharing her photographs and videos on social media and tweeting about her.
The biggest celebrity in Norway right now is Freya, a walrus on holiday along the coastline, chilling on peoples boats, getting into fights with swans & & living her best life this summer
She is the biggest news around here right now & has now reached Oslo
What a star 🌟 pic.twitter.com/EfbChBHePa
— A.S. (@TheStudent91) July 20, 2022
First tweet from Oslo was supposed to be a bird, but a young female celebrity walrus showed up in Oslo last night. Her name is Freya, and I hope she finds her way home soon ❤️ Please respect her, and give her space. #freya #freyawalrus #walrus pic.twitter.com/tBpuoSgXyE
— Heidi (@heidicleven) July 18, 2022
Freya finding the bilge pump useful (activated by Freya filling the boat in the first place 😇) pic.twitter.com/02VzN0VN76
— Knut Karlsen (@etunKo) July 19, 2022
Freya is not sinking boats, she is reclaiming her time, and territory. She is big, and she is beautiful, and your pleasure boat engines melted her polar ice, so fair exchange.
— Forest Garden ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@Ninjamonkky) July 19, 2022
— thereisnorule6 (@thereisnorule6) July 20, 2022
“Paint me like one of your french sea lions” pic.twitter.com/W5s5pLbO4f
— Noname 🌻🌻🌻🌻 (@Noname37129231) July 19, 2022
Big story in Norway this summer is a walrus we’ve named Freya has made it to our shores and is touring the country, laying around and sinking boats pic.twitter.com/rQolsxd88b
— Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) July 19, 2022
We need to build an Avengers but with Jorts the cat, Emmanuel the emu and Freya the walrus. Who else?
— James S White (@james_s_white) July 19, 2022
DW News reported that to reduce the loss of property caused by Freya, authorities have made a customised floating dock for her. They are hoping that Freya will use the dock instead of trying to board the boats. Once she gets used to the dock, the harbour authorities plan to steer her to a different shore, which is not brimming with people.
Freya usually inhabits the Arctic circle but much to the interest of scientists she is often spotted further south unlike most walruses.
