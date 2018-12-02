French woman’s head transforms into ‘light-bulb’ after near-fatal reaction to hair dye

A French woman’s head grew almost double in size following a near-fatal allergic reaction to hair dye, according to Fox News. Estelle, 19, said that she had a “light-bulb head” after applying a hair dye. According to her, a chemical in the dye called Paraphenylenediamine (PPD) caused her allergic reaction. The PPD chemical is known to be present in dark-coloured hair dyes and makeup.

The youngster claims that she had applied a small amount of the dye in order to test the product first. However, the colourant “immediately” reacted leading to irritation on the scalp followed by swelling of the face.

Even as Estelle took an antihistamine, the medication did not help and the swelling continued. By the next morning, her head had grown to 24.8 inches compared to an average size of 22 inches and her tongue swelled up too.

According to reports, the girl faced difficulty in breathing and was taken to the emergency room where a shot of adrenaline was administered to her. She was kept under observation at the hospital overnight. It was only after this that the swelling started to lessen. Estell, who has recovered from what could be every dye user’s nightmare, said, “I almost died. I do not want this to happen to others.”

The allergic reaction could have been fatal as it is capable of causing complications, such as the breakdown of muscle tissue, known as rhabdomyolysis, respiratory distress and renal failure, among other side effects.