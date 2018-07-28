French woman walks tightrope on 35-metre high wire sans security equipment, leaves audience shell-shocked

Acrobats across the world are often seen performing dangerous stunts to impress their viewers. Adding to the list is French tightrope artist Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga, who stunned hundreds of people in Paris by walking on a rope suspended 35-metre (115 feet above the ground). The rope was tied at the city’s hilly northern district of Montmartre, as per a Reuters report.
A video of the event, which has gone viral on social media, featured the 34-year-old walking on the cable holding a pole. However, what shocked many was the fact that she performed the stunt without using any security equipment.
