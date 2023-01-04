scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Caught on camera: French reporter ducks for cover as Russian missile strikes behind him in Ukraine

French TV reporter Paul Gasnier was reporting live when a Russian missile struck a hotel and ice rink about 200 metres behind him in the Ukrainian-held city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk province.

Reporting from the front line in a war zone is not an easy task as one can run into enemy fire without any warning. A hair-raising video from Russia captures a French journalist reporting live when an airstrike just a few hundred metres behind him caught him off-guard and diving for cover.

Anastasia Magazova, a journalist covering Ukraine, shared a short clip on Twitter of French TV reporter Paul Gasnier who was live when a Russian missile struck a hotel and ice rink about 200 metres behind him in the Ukrainian-held city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk province.

“Oh God, the moment of russian strike on #Kramatorsk this night was captured live on the French TV. I hope the colleagues are ok,” Magazova tweeted alongside the clip. Host Yann Barthes asked Gasnier a question during TMC’s Quotidien programme Sunday night when the missile struck, according to the Metro. Gasnier instantly ducked for cover as a huge blast went off in the background that was captured on camera.

“It’s only going to get worse, it’s only the beginning,” commented a Twitter user. “Wondering how worse stuff hasnt aired from the battlefield reports,” said another.

In another tweet, Magazova posted a longer clip of the incident and informed that the journalists are fine. Authorities in Druzhkivka claimed two people were wounded in the attack on the ice rick, Metro reported. Russian shelling continued overnight in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Metro.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 14:51 IST
