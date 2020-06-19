French President greets UK royals and PM with ‘namaste’, Indians cheer on social media

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall welcome French president Emmanuel Macron to Clarence House in London with folded hands doing a namaste. (Source: Pool via AP) Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall welcome French president Emmanuel Macron to Clarence House in London with folded hands doing a namaste. (Source: Pool via AP)

Adhering to the norms of a no-contact greeting, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were seen greeting each other with a ‘namaste’. The video had Indians on social media cheering.

Macron, who is visiting the UK to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation during World War II, was seen bowing with folded hands in London.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson geets with French President Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street in London with folded hands. (Source: AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson geets with French President Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street in London with folded hands. (Source: AP)

Standing apart on either side of a strip of red carpet outside prime minister’s official residence, Johnson and Macron greeted each other from a distance.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron maintained social distance while posing outside 10 Downing Street https://t.co/cbk9NdXBXO pic.twitter.com/xSbp6PFhdN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2020

The French leader wasn’t the only one who decided to greet those he met with a namaste. Even British Royals, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall welcomed him with a similar gesture to their home.

Many Indians commented that they felt proud to see world leaders using the gesture to greet each other.

Can’t believe both Boris and Emmanuel doing the hands together and Namaste head down. ..greeting 😉👍 nice one both of you made an Indian here proud 😉 https://t.co/Dq1yEd7eXe — Dee 🚥🔝🔛🔜🔙🔚🏁 (@Nuttymedium) June 19, 2020

Good morning India. This picture denotes how #Namaste is gaining popularity. Let’s stop aping foreign way of life. Let’s be proud of what and who we are. This pic was taken yesterday when Macron visited UK.#Namaste pic.twitter.com/l6JUDOEiz9 — 🔱 SULTAN 💯💪Bodybuilder & Urban Farmer 💪 (@utpalghosh30) June 19, 2020

Good to see them doing the traditional Indian Namaste 🙏. — Dr Sumeet Shah (@DrSumeetShah) June 19, 2020

Sanatan culture taking over the world. 🙏 — navin (@navin83624973) June 19, 2020

Ha ha… the colonial master has to greet the way the people in the colony do. Oh the irony of it all…. — GR (@ramgovi) June 18, 2020

Namaste 🙏 best way.. Greetings.. — Vijay Parekh (@vhpparekh) June 18, 2020

Glad that people around the globe has now been adopting our millennia old culture of ‘namaste’. Emanuel Macron did it so gracefully, hands joined near heart & little tilted waist.

Handshake, kisses, hugs, banging fists, high fives all gone now.!? — MURLI pandey (@Murli98Pandey) June 18, 2020

It’s a proud moment for all Indians when heads of state of UK and France greet each other with a ‘Namaste’.

It’s slowly becoming an international customary greeting.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/y2bOApkNyl — pvs sarma (@pvssarma) June 18, 2020

The trip marks Macron’s first international trip since France’s lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Macron was exempted from a 14-day quarantine period imposed by British authorities on all visitors arriving from overseas.

For the special occasion, the two leaders also watched a joint flypast of the Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France, from the Horse Guards Parade in London. They also viewed documents and artefacts related to former French president Charles de Gaulle during a visit.

Earlier in March, a video of Prince Charles also greeting others with a namaste at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March too was cheered by Indians on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd