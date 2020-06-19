scorecardresearch
Friday, June 19, 2020
French President greets UK royals and PM with ‘namaste’, Indians cheer on social media

Emmanuel Macron wasn't the only one who decided to greet others with a namaste. Even British Royals, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall welcomed him with a similar gesture to their home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2020 4:23:02 pm
Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall welcome French president Emmanuel Macron to Clarence House in London with folded hands doing a namaste. (Source: Pool via AP)

Adhering to the norms of a no-contact greeting, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were seen greeting each other with a ‘namaste’. The video had Indians on social media cheering.

Macron, who is visiting the UK to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation during World War II, was seen bowing with folded hands in London.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson geets with French President Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street in London with folded hands. (Source: AP)

Standing apart on either side of a strip of red carpet outside prime minister’s official residence, Johnson and Macron greeted each other from a distance.

The French leader wasn’t the only one who decided to greet those he met with a namaste. Even British Royals, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall welcomed him with a similar gesture to their home.

Many Indians  commented that they felt proud to see world leaders using the gesture to greet each other.

The trip marks Macron’s first international trip since France’s lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Macron was exempted from a 14-day quarantine period imposed by British authorities on all visitors arriving from overseas.

For the special occasion, the two leaders also watched a joint flypast of the Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France, from the Horse Guards Parade in London. They also viewed documents and artefacts related to former French president Charles de Gaulle during a visit.

Earlier in March, a video of Prince Charles also greeting others with a namaste at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March too was cheered by Indians on social media.

