French orchestra’s heartwarming performance amid lockdown hits the right notes

Amid the ongoing lockdown, members of the National Orchestra of France found a chance to escape their own confinement and in a virtual reunion of sorts found an interesting way to entertain music lovers around the world.

Sharing a heartwarming performance while being confined at home, members of the Orchestra recorded themselves playing “Bolero” by Maurice Ravel, one of the world’s best-known pieces of classical music, and then collectively presented a show online.

Founded in 1934, the Orchestre national de France is a Paris-based French symphony orchestra and mainly performs at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées.

Watch the video here:

With nearly 10 lakh people affected by the pandemic, people are coming up with innovative ways to utilise their time. While in the UK, residents did the ‘socially distant’ dancing amid lockdown, others are documenting what’s it like to work from home.

