Thursday, August 11, 2022

‘Freediving is his calling’: French man breaks deep dive world record with bi-fins

Arnaud Jerald has broken the world record for deepest dive with bi-fins on August 9, the BBC reported. He accomplished the feat during the annual Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas.

August 11, 2022 12:13:09 pm
deep diving world record, free diving, French man, diving, free diving video, deep diving video, indian expressThe BBC report said it is the seventh time he has broken the world record.

Many water sports enthusiasts are fond of diving and often marvel at reaching the bottom of a waterbody. While deep diving is enthralling, the sport requires indomitable courage, stamina and practise to hold one’s breath for a long time and dive deeper.

A 26-year-old French man has left many astounded as he descended to a depth of 120m (393 ft) in three minutes and 34 seconds.

“It was an amazing dive. I cannot believe I made it. I put all my effort this winter, for my training here to make it. But for sure at the end when you made it, it’s bigger than what I can imagine,” Jerald is heard saying in a video shared by the BBC on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arnaud JERALD (@arnaudjerald)

According to his personal website, he started freediving training at a young age. Schooling was difficult for him due to dyslexia and at the age of 16, he reached a depth of 30 metres after completing his first freediving course.

“Down there, at the bottom, he opened his eyes. Finally, he found himself. He found a place where he felt safe, a place he could call home. From that day, he felt like he could start breathing again. Freediving is his calling,” says his website.

After completing his studies in 2017, he started participating in competitions. He became the youngest freediver at the age of 21 to reach 100 metres. Later, in 2019, he broke his first world record with a dive to -108m. Next year, he gained a new world record of diving to -112m in Kalamata, Greece.

