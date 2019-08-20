French inventor crosses English Channel on his own hoverboard, netizens call it ‘real revolution’

Toggle Menu
Franky Zapata had previously fallen into the water while trying to land on a boat-mounted refuelling platform. But this time his midway refuelling went smoothly.

Taking about 22 minutes to cover over 20 miles, Zapata glided over the water to cross Sangatte in northern France and St Margaret’s Bay in Dover.

They say failure is the first step to success. A French inventor proved it after successfully crossing the English Channel with his own jet-powered hoverboard after his failed attempt last month.

Franky Zapata had previously fallen into the water while trying to land on a boat-mounted refuelling platform. But this time his midway refuelling went smoothly. Taking about 22 minutes to cover over 20 miles, Zapata glided over the water to cross Sangatte in northern France and St Margaret’s Bay in Dover. Take a look at the video here:

The “flyboard”, which is designed and built by him, is a gas turbine-powered contraption fueled by five small jets and can theoretically fly up to 110 miles per hour at an altitude of 50 feet to 65 feet for about 10 minutes.

While hundreds gathered around his take-off point in Northern France, many took to Twitter to appreciate the inventor for giving them a glimpse of the future mode of transport. Here are some reactions:

