Wednesday, December 23, 2020
French beatboxing group’s cover of ‘Scam 1992’ title track is a hit on social media

The now-viral video shows the group's members Beatness, Rythmind, WaWad and Beasty performing the track, that was composed by Achint Thakkar for the series.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 23, 2020 12:30:02 pm
French beatboxing group, scam 1992 title track cover, scam 1992 title track beatboxing, beatboxing viral video, Scam 1992 title track beatboxing cover, Berywam beatboxing viral video, Scam 1992 title track cover Berywam,Trending news, Indian Express news.The now-viral video shows group members Beatness, Rythmind, WaWad and Beasty performing the track, originally composed by Achint Thakkar for the series.

A French beatboxing group has come up with a cover version of the title track of popular web series Scam 1992 and the video is being widely shared on social media.

In a clip shared on their official Instagram account, beatboxing group Berywam recreated the title track.

The now-viral video shows the group’s members Beatness, Rythmind, WaWad and Beasty performing the track, that was composed by Achint Thakkar for the series.

“For all our Indian family. Cover of SCAM 1992,” said the post.

Take a look here:

Since being shared, over 9 lakh people liked the video. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ is a web series directed by Hansal Mehta that is based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

