70 seconds, $1.7 million gone: Shocking video captures ‘mob-style’ heist at Indian-American owned jewellery store

The footage, recently shared by the US Department of Justice, captures a group of masked individuals storming into Kumar Jewelers on June 18, 2025

A surveillance clip of a dramatic jewellery heist at a luxury store in California’s Fremont has been making waves online. The footage, recently shared by the US Department of Justice, captures a group of masked individuals storming into Kumar Jewelers – a shop run by an Indian-American family – and carrying out a lightning-fast robbery.

Officers described the crime as a “mob-style takeover.” In the video, several vehicles are seen screeching to a halt outside the storefront before nearly two dozen suspects dressed in dark hoodies rush inside in a coordinated manner.

The incident took place on June 18, 2025. Armed with picks and hammers and carrying backpacks, the suspects smashed display cases within seconds and began stuffing gold and diamond jewellery into their bags. According to the New York Post, the group managed to clear out around 75–80% of the store’s inventory with striking efficiency.