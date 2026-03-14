70 seconds, $1.7 million gone: Shocking video captures ‘mob-style’ heist at Indian-American owned jewellery store

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A surveillance clip of a dramatic jewellery heist at a luxury store in California’s Fremont has been making waves online. The footage, recently shared by the US Department of Justice, captures a group of masked individuals storming into Kumar Jewelers – a shop run by an Indian-American family – and carrying out a lightning-fast robbery.
Officers described the crime as a “mob-style takeover.” In the video, several vehicles are seen screeching to a halt outside the storefront before nearly two dozen suspects dressed in dark hoodies rush inside in a coordinated manner.
The incident took place on June 18, 2025. Armed with picks and hammers and carrying backpacks, the suspects smashed display cases within seconds and began stuffing gold and diamond jewellery into their bags. According to the New York Post, the group managed to clear out around 75–80% of the store’s inventory with striking efficiency.
Authorities estimate the entire operation lasted about 70 seconds. The suspects then fled in multiple waiting vehicles, making off with jewellery worth $1.7 million. The video was first accessed by the East Bay Times.
Investigators said the getaway cars had been stolen, which made it difficult for automated license plate readers to track the culprits or link them directly to the crime.
The Department of Justice has released footage of thugs stealing $1.7 million of jewelry in about one minute in Fremont, California.
The incident happened on June 18, 2025, at Kumar Jewelers.
The thugs were able to steal about 75% of the store’s merchandise.
According to… pic.twitter.com/tTkcLek0w5
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 13, 2026
The footage has shocked social media users, many of whom remarked on the gang’s highly organised approach. One user wrote, “Crime like this keeps happening because criminals think they’ll get away with it. Law and order need to come back.”
Another commenter noted, “Anticipating this, most stores in India display fake jewellery and keep all the original pieces in lockers, which are either underground or in closed rooms with no windows.”
A third person wrote, “$1.7 Million in 60 seconds. Let that sink in. At this point, these aren’t even robberies anymore; it’s a business model. If 75% of a store can be wiped out in one minute in broad daylight, the system isn’t just broken, it’s gone. California needs to decide if it wants businesses or criminals because you can’t have both.”
A fourth individual added, “No excuse justifies this level of organised criminal violence against hardworking business owners and their employees. Those responsible deserve the full force of the law, swift arrests, serious federal charges, and long sentences. Hope the remaining suspects are caught soon.”
Police later arrested four suspects – Afatupetaiki Faasisila, Jose Herrada-Aragon, Andres Palestino and Tom Parker Donegan – who were reportedly around 19 or 20 at the time. Records reviewed by the East Bay Times indicate that Faasisila and Palestino have since been released while the case remains pending.