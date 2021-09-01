Freight train in Texas collides with truck hauling wind turbine blade, videos go viral

In a scary incident caught on camera, a freight train crashed into a truck carrying a wind turbine blade in Texas as scores of onlookers watched. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident.

A video captured by a bystander showed the 18-wheeler halting on the tracks at a rail crossing in Luling as he tried to maneuver a turn due to the giant blade. However, as he tried to cross, the gates were seen closing, moments before a train came hurtling down, causing the truck and the trailer to topple.

The impact shocked people, and eye witnessing were heard shrieking in horror.

The same incident, shot from another angle by an onlooker at a gas station, showed how the freight train came to an stop after travelling several metres. First responders jumped quickly into action to make sure the drivers of the truck and nearby vehicles were okay.

According to KVUE, Union Pacific officials said their train collided with the truck around 2.30 pm on Sunday at the intersection of US 90 and US 183 when the truck was partially across the railroad track. Talking about the damages, the report added that upon impact, the trailer split, and the turbine blade damaged three unoccupied vehicles. The railroad crossing signal controller, a commercial building and a utility pole were also affected by the collision.

According to the Luling Police Department, crews spent hours cleaning up the mess. “According to the driver, it was about two-thirds over the track when it was struck by the train,” Bill Sala, Luling’s Police chief said.

While the rail authorities maintained that it complied with all federal and state requirements at the crossing, Sala told KETK this wasn’t the first time a heavy load truck and train collided. “By Union Pacific statistics, this is the third most dangerous intersection in the Laredo district,” he said.

The collision had great impact, leaving many resident worried. “It was so scary, because there are a lot of people right here in the market, and everything happened in seconds,” a witness of the crash told KXAN News. However, they were glad there were no lives lost.