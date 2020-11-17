Watch: Free runner Jason Paul chases ‘lost’ phone through Germany’s Hamburg

The rest of the video constitutes how Paul, manoeuvres through the port city’s land, waterways and architecture

In his latest free-running adventure, Jason Paul runs across some of the most historic locations in the city of Hamburg, in an attempt to reclaim his lost phone.

The video, which was recorded as a promotional video for the energy drink brand Red Bull, shows the Frankfurt native travelling through places like Speicherstadt, the largest warehouse district in the world, HafenCity and Maritime Museum.

The video starts with the 29-year-old dropping his phone off a rooftop. The phone then lands into the handbag of a woman on a boat.

The rest of the video show how Paul, manoeuvres through the port city’s land, waterways and architecture using parkour, a training discipline developed from military obstacle course training. The video concludes when Paul is reunited with his phone.

Watch the video here:

Paul started free running at the age of fourteen. He’s also a former champion at Red Bull Art of Motion. Some of his other popular videos include Human-Powered Free Running Machine and Jason Paul Goes Back in Time.

