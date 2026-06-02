Hundreds queue for free Indian mango party at San Francisco event. Watch

Free tastings of Kesar, Chaunsa, and Alphonso mangoes at a lively San Francisco event have captured social media attention, reflecting the growing appeal of Indian mangoes among consumers across the United States.

The viral video shows long lines and crowds trying varieties of mangoes. Among those who shared a post about the event was X user Jared Seidel, who helped organise the event and highlighted the festive atmosphere and welcoming community spirit.

“Indian Mango party. Best mangos I’ve had. Incredible vibes. Got interviewed by the SF Chronicle. I was 1 of 4 white guys (200 people came),” Seidel wrote on X.

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