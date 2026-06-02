Hundreds queue for free Indian mango party at San Francisco event. Watch

Free tastings of Kesar, Chaunsa, and Alphonso mangoes at a lively San Francisco event have captured social media attention, reflecting the growing appeal of Indian mangoes among consumers across the United States.
The viral video shows long lines and crowds trying varieties of mangoes. Among those who shared a post about the event was X user Jared Seidel, who helped organise the event and highlighted the festive atmosphere and welcoming community spirit.
“Indian Mango party. Best mangos I’ve had. Incredible vibes. Got interviewed by the SF Chronicle. I was 1 of 4 white guys (200 people came),” Seidel wrote on X.
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Indian Mango party
Best mangos I’ve had. Incredible vibes. Got interviewed by the SF chronicle.
I was 1 of 4 white guys (200 people came) pic.twitter.com/KBX3tnooKH
— Jared Seidel (@Jared_Seidel_) June 1, 2026
The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions.
“Nothing beats diving into the pure rasa of Indian mangoes in full community mode! So glad you got to experience the king of fruits and those unbeatable summer vibes in SF. (Alphonso gang, right?),” a user wrote.
“Indians have a separate spot for Mangoes in our hearts, reserved only for mangoes,” another user commented. “Nothing beats Indian mangos. And I bet you haven’t even had the best kinds yet,” a third user reacted.
The event was organised by Indian-origin community leader Darshil to promote authentic Indian mango varieties while creating a cultural gathering for the local community, NDTV reported.
The report added that volunteers prepared and served hundreds of mangoes free of charge, peeling and slicing them for visitors during the event.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, India produces more than 20 million metric tonnes of mangoes every year, accounting for nearly half of global production. Despite this dominance, only about 1 per cent of the country’s fresh mango output is exported.