Toggle Menu
‘Disgusting and deplorable’: Netizens slam Australia Senator’s racists comments on Christchurch massacrehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/fraser-anning-racists-comments-on-christchurch-massacre-reaction-5628532/

‘Disgusting and deplorable’: Netizens slam Australia Senator’s racists comments on Christchurch massacre

In a media statement issued, Senator Anning said the attacks highlighted the “growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence” in Australian and New Zealand communities. He went on to claim the real cause of the bloodshed is New Zealand’s immigration policy.

new zealand shooting, christchurch mosque attack, new zealand mosque shooting, fraser anning, australian senator chirstchurch shooting, islamophobia, viral news, indian express, world news
His tweets and statement created a huge outcry online.

At least 49 people were killed and 40 wounded in mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch Central on Friday which the prime minister called `”one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” Police Commissioner Mike Bush said 41 people were killed at the Masjid Al Noor, and seven at Linwood Masjid Mosque.

As heartfelt tributes poured in and people around the world condemned the terror attack, Australian Senator from Queensland Fraser Anning’s letter on the attack is going viral, however for the wrong reasons. In a media statement issued, Senator Anning said the attacks highlighted the “growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence” in Australian and New Zealand communities. He went on to claim the real cause of the bloodshed is New Zealand’s immigration policy.

“I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman,” Senator Anning said. “As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today’s shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all clichéd nonsense,” the letter added.

Anning said Muslims had been the victims in the Christchurch attack but “usually they are the perpetrators”. His letter quickly went viral and drew flak online, slamming him for his Islamophobic and racist letter.

Scott Morrison, Australia’s Prime Minister, immediately condemned the comments along with many others who lambasted the senator for his insensitive remarks.

According to the Telegraph, he is known for his incendiary anti-migrant statements, including using a speech to call for a “final solution” to Australia’s migrant issues. He also called for Australia to return to its White Australia policy, which restricted non-European migrants from 1901 and was formally abolished in the early 1970s.

Anning received just 19 direct votes in the last general election as a candidate for the anti-migrant One Nation party but became a senator after a fellow MP from the party was forced to leave Parliament.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 People mark World Sleep Day with lots of jokes
2 Marvel adds actor Danai Gurira's name in Avengers: Endgame poster after backlash
3 Avengers: Endgame trailer leaves fans teary-eyed, but also inspires memes