‘First-ever human vs robot fight’: Influencer takes on 6-foot ‘Terminator’ in MMA cage

LaPenna initially went after the robot with a series of punches. The machine, however, hit back with punches and forceful kicks

An influencer found himself taking a serious beating after stepping into a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage with a six-foot-tall humanoid robot in a bizarre human-versus-machine showdown.

The fight, held in San Francisco, was organised by US-based robotics company Robot Entertainment Kombat (REK), which stages full-contact fights involving human-controlled humanoid robots.

Footage from the event shows influencer and content creator Frankie LaPenna entering the cage to face the machine. Designed to look like a futuristic combat robot, it moved around the ring and warmed up before the bout began.

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LaPenna initially went after the robot with a series of punches. The machine, however, hit back with punches and forceful kicks, with some of its strikes sending the influencer flying across the cage.