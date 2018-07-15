France won the cup, Croatia won hearts: Twitterati celebrate FIFA World Cup Final

The French team celebrate after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) The French team celebrate after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Winner France defeating Croatia 4-2 in an epic final in Moscow bringging curtains down. Not surprisingly, the epic match resulted in a deluge of memes, contributing to the FIFA frenzy on Twitter. Moreover, while many commemorated France’s win, others also appreciated Croatia for their performance in this world cup.

The match between the two countries remained quite intense all throughout, even though France kept a lead of 2-1 till half time. A major boost for France in the first half was an unexpected own goal by Mario Mandzukic, which gave them an immediate lead, followed by a penalty that, where they scored again.

While, Croatia gained momentum with Mandzukic scoring in the second half and touching the 4-2 score but it wasn’t much to pull the team through the second half. Though, the team tried real hard but failed to even score a third. France scored through Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe before a Hugo Lloris blunder helped Mandzukic make amends for his earlier transgression. All three goals in the second half came in a crazy 9-minute period.

France lifted the World Cup for the second time and Croatia once again couldn’t beat the French side.

Here is all the buzz around the FIFA final match on Twitter.

Congratulations to France on becoming World Champions. Well deserved. Sports teaches so much to us and Croatia taught us perseverance and played with such heart and determination and should be very proud of themselves . #WorldCupFinal⁠ ⁠ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 15, 2018

France had two solid goals, but Croatia deserved to win. Had far more possession, shots on target, more creative and created chances. Mandzucic own goal was unlucky, but penalty decision was outright ridiculous. Croatia & it’s 4 million people should be very proud. #WorldCupFinal — Alex (@Haytham045) July 15, 2018

Congratulations to France, superb performance by everyone and Croatia were worthy opponents! France have been absolutely phenomenal the whole tournament and took every opportunity to show the world how football should be played with pride and determination! #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/XFlVBUwpbf — Tanmay Sutradhar (@iamAadrik) July 15, 2018

France won the world cup , Croatia won our hearts 😭❤

Congratulations France 🏆 #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/INk0oEys1k — woofy (@Hash_Vii) July 15, 2018

THAT WAS EMOTIONAL. GREAT PERFORMANCE FROM CROATIA, NO DOUBT THEY ARE A STRONG TEAM. BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO FRANCE, ITS BEEN A PLEASURE 🏆#FRACRO #WorldCupFinal — EMINIK (@EminikOfficial) July 15, 2018

Wow！what a game .Congrats France. Good game Croatia !

Hard work from both sides.#WorldCupFinal — Lay Zhang (@LAY_zhang_) July 15, 2018

France got the cup, but Croatia got the world’s love and respect 🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷 #WorldCupFinal #Croatia pic.twitter.com/DbuUHmYNxw — mariam (@mariam_kilani) July 15, 2018

Mbappé won the best youngest player of the tournament and Modric won the Golden ball and hearts #WorldCupFinal #France #Croatia #FRAvCRO pic.twitter.com/7UQhtPeJhz — Prayank (@prayanksingh25) July 15, 2018

Great respect to the President of Croatia: 1. She did not miss a single match.

2. Travelled in economy class.

3. Always in the stands with the fans.

4. Values football.

5. Loves everyone. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/4667wItAPe — AR. iel TANHUECO (@ariel_tanhueco) July 15, 2018

Picture of the day:

French president Emmanuel Macron and Croativa president Kolinda Grabar-Kitaroviç.#FRACRO#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/kZb6NEbV5j — Tempt_ed (@pujaparekh) July 15, 2018

A picture is worth a thousand words#FRA president Emmanuel Macron celebrating the #WorldCupFinal go France upafrica pic.twitter.com/CBCXE3Fd4Z — NAIJALIFE Magazine (@NAIJALIFE) July 15, 2018

A whole Africa representing 🇫🇷.

France is the winner of the 2018 World Cup. Repeat after me ‘ Wakanda Forever’. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/lFGgqATtgt — Eleanne Maake (@EleanneMaake) July 15, 2018

