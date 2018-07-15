Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018

France won the cup, Croatia won hearts: Twitterati celebrate FIFA World Cup Final

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Winner, France vs Croatia Final: Not surprisingly, the epic match resulted in a deluge of memes, contributing to the FIFA frenzy on Twitter. Moreover, while many commemorated France's win, others also appreciated Croatia for their performance in this world cup.

Updated: July 16, 2018 12:14:22 am
fifa world cup 2018, fifa world cup 2018 winner, fifa world cup 2018 results, fifa world cup 2018 final, football world cup 2018 winner, football world cup winner, fifa 2018 winner, fifa winner, fifa winner team The French team celebrate after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Winner France defeating Croatia 4-2 in an epic final in Moscow bringging curtains down. Not surprisingly, the epic match resulted in a deluge of memes, contributing to the FIFA frenzy on Twitter. Moreover, while many commemorated France’s win, others also appreciated Croatia for their performance in this world cup.

The match between the two countries remained quite intense all throughout, even though France kept a lead of 2-1 till half time. A major boost for France in the first half was an unexpected own goal by Mario Mandzukic, which gave them an immediate lead, followed by a penalty that, where they scored again.

While, Croatia gained momentum with Mandzukic scoring in the second half and touching the 4-2 score but it wasn’t much to pull the team through the second half. Though, the team tried real hard but failed to even score a third. France scored through Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe before a Hugo Lloris blunder helped Mandzukic make amends for his earlier transgression. All three goals in the second half came in a crazy 9-minute period.

France lifted the World Cup for the second time and Croatia once again couldn’t beat the French side.

Here is all the buzz around the FIFA final match on Twitter.

