France’s World Cup win over Morocco triggers unrest in London; police officer injured

Videos from the scene showed smoke hanging in the air, debris scattered across the roadway, and Metropolitan Police officers moving in to regain control of the area.

Celebrations following France’s historic 2-0 victory over Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday descended into unrest across parts of London, prompting a major police response and multiple arrests.

According to The Sun, large crowds gathered on Edgware Road shortly after the final whistle, spilling onto the busy street and disrupting traffic. Videos from the scene showed smoke hanging in the air, debris scattered across the roadway, and Metropolitan Police officers moving in to regain control of the area.

Witnesses told the publication that what began as loud celebrations soon turned tense, with confrontations breaking out as onlookers stood behind police lines, recording the incident on their phones. The report said officers were deployed in large numbers to contain the volatile situation, drawing comparisons to public disorder seen after previous high-profile football matches in the UK.