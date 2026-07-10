France’s World Cup win over Morocco triggers unrest in London; police officer injured

Celebrations following France’s historic 2-0 victory over Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday descended into unrest across parts of London, prompting a major police response and multiple arrests.
According to The Sun, large crowds gathered on Edgware Road shortly after the final whistle, spilling onto the busy street and disrupting traffic. Videos from the scene showed smoke hanging in the air, debris scattered across the roadway, and Metropolitan Police officers moving in to regain control of the area.
Witnesses told the publication that what began as loud celebrations soon turned tense, with confrontations breaking out as onlookers stood behind police lines, recording the incident on their phones. The report said officers were deployed in large numbers to contain the volatile situation, drawing comparisons to public disorder seen after previous high-profile football matches in the UK.
Moroccan fans have started already,Edgware Road, London pic.twitter.com/PNeUk2Fl59
— 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) July 9, 2026
Fox News reported that disturbances were not limited to one location. Footage showed dozens of Metropolitan Police officers wearing full public-order gear, including helmets and shields, standing shoulder to shoulder near police vans on Edgware Road. Smoke drifted across the street while broken objects lay on the ground.
According to London Now, officers marched in coordinated formations to create defensive barriers on both sides of the road to prevent the situation from worsening. Riot police vans were stationed behind the lines, allowing officers to maintain control while gradually dispersing the crowd.
British police officers fleeing rioting supporters of Morocco in London after the France-Morocco game
🇬🇧🇲🇦🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/2wd5jGyGpo
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 10, 2026
According to The Sun, one Metropolitan Police officer was injured during the disorder in west London after reportedly being attacked by a mob. The officer received treatment from paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.
The Telegraph reported that the Metropolitan Police later issued a statement explaining how the incident unfolded.
Officers were initially called to a street in northwest London after a group gathered in the roadway and blocked traffic. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The incident then escalated with the group throwing bottles and setting off fireworks. As a result, further officers were deployed to the area.
“One officer was taken to hospital for head injuries; it is believed he had been hit by a glass bottle. No other injuries were reported.
“Officers remained in the area and made four arrests for violent disorder, with the group dispersing and the road re-opened from around 1am. We will not tolerate such disorder on our streets, or attacks on our officers.”
The unrest was not confined to London. A video shared by CL Press and later posted by Visegrád 24 showed clashes near Les Halles in Paris following France’s victory.
BREAKING:
Young rioters attacking police officers in Paris tonight after the France-Morocco game pic.twitter.com/cIE7jtbTkl
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 10, 2026
The footage captured groups of supporters surrounding police vehicles, shouting and filming the scene on their mobile phones. Riot police, equipped with shields and body armour, were seen attempting to hold back large crowds as celebrations spilled into confrontations after France secured its place in the semifinals.