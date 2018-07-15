France vs Croatia reactions LIVE UPDATES: Here’s everything that is trending on social media during World Cup 2018 final

Fans can’t decide who is playing better — France or Croatia. (Source: AP) Fans can’t decide who is playing better — France or Croatia. (Source: AP)

In an epic battle, Croatia will take over France in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Final in Russia. It is a match between one of world’s oldest nation and a country that became independent less than 30 years ago. As Croatia evolved as the dark horse of the tournament, their fans have eclipsed low-key French in Moscow final build-up.

The final battle is also significant as the Croatian team hopes to settle an old score with the French dating back to the 1998 World Cup. That year, Croatia’s World Cup dreams were ended when France beat them 2-1 in the semi-finals before going on to win the tournament.

Will they avenge for the previous game when France won the World Cup for the first time in 1998 or will Croatia take the cup home? As viewers around the globe are glued to the screen to know what’s happening at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium — here are all that is buzzing social media.