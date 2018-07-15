Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018
  France vs Croatia reactions LIVE UPDATES: Here's everything that is trending on social media during World Cup 2018 final
France vs Croatia reactions LIVE UPDATES: Here's everything that is trending on social media during World Cup 2018 final

FIFA Live Streaming, France vs Croatia Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Live Streaming: Catch all the social media buzz on World Cup Final here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2018 10:36:59 pm
world cup final, fifa world cup 2018, france vs croatia, football world cup 2018, world cup 2018 final, social media buzz world cup final, fifa news, sports news, indian express Fans can’t decide who is playing better — France or Croatia. (Source: AP)

In an epic battle, Croatia will take over France in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Final in Russia. It is a match between one of world’s oldest nation and a country that became independent less than 30 years ago. As Croatia evolved as the dark horse of the tournament, their fans have eclipsed low-key French in Moscow final build-up.

The final battle is also significant as the Croatian team hopes to settle an old score with the French dating back to the 1998 World Cup. That year, Croatia’s World Cup dreams were ended when France beat them 2-1 in the semi-finals before going on to win the tournament.

ALSO READ | France vs Croatia Live Score and Updates

Will they avenge for the previous game when France won the World Cup for the first time in 1998 or will Croatia take the cup home? As viewers around the globe are glued to the screen to know what’s happening at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium — here are all that is buzzing social media.

Live Blog

Catch all the excitement about the World Cup Final here.

22:36 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Mood right now in France!
22:35 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Were you the lone supporter of France like Bipasha Basu?
22:33 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
And this joke never gets old
22:31 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Guess who Twitter deemed as the star player?
22:28 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
How France won like Thanos!
22:25 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
French fans celebrating the victory!
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
22:24 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
When both teams are winners
22:23 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Croatia fans emotional in the final few minutes
22:20 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
The best photo of the day is here!
22:19 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Memes start rolling as Croatia struggles
22:18 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
How Croatia fans feel right now
22:14 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
When desi fans thinks Elon Musk is the only saviour
22:13 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Is this true Varane?
22:12 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Can Croatia make it?
22:11 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
No dearth of surprises
22:09 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
What Croatia fans are praying now
22:08 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Netizens roast Lloris!
22:05 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
As Croatia tries to come back, here's how fans feel
22:04 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Ranveer Singh too not impressed with Lloris
22:04 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
When fans were not impressed with Lloris
22:01 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
How Croatia fans are think now
22:00 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Mbappe memes are here
21:59 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
French celebrating after the 4th goal
21:58 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Mbappé creates record again! first teenager since final to score a goal in final
21:56 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Sehwag wins hearts with his sassy tweet!
21:49 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Pitch invaders on final!
21:47 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Croatia fans fearing Mbappe
21:47 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
And the Ronaldo, Messi and NEymar memes are back!
21:43 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Best photo of the final?
21:40 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
What's your take on VAR?
21:38 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
There's never a dull moment with memes
21:37 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Tweeple not happy with VAR
21:35 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Do you agree?
21:32 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Same, that's exactly how fans around the globe feel right now
21:30 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Oops!
21:30 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Here's how fans are cheering in Paris
21:29 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
How to keep Kylian Mbape at bay
21:28 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
France getting lucky?
21:27 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Is everyone supporting Croatia?
21:26 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Who will take the cup home?
