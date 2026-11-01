France protests: Demonstrators wear Halloween costumes to protest living costs

Amid the ongoing protests in France, protesters took to the streets on Saturday, October 31, wearing Halloween costumes and blending political messages with spooky disguises. Demonstrators dressed as ghosts, pirates, sharks and characters from popular television shows.

One protester held a placard reading “Where Is the Money?” using a costume inspired by the character Where’s Wally.

Others showed up in eye-catching costumes, such as Spider-Man, Zorro or the Pink Panther, dancing as often as they marched. One, dressed as Marie Antoinette, held a sign that said, “Let them eat cake.”

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Hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets of French cities again on Saturday for protests that began with the festivity of a Halloween parade but gave way to darker scenes of clashes between demonstrators and the police.

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The New York Times reported that Morgan Voisin and Corentin Schnell, two protesters who dressed up for the Halloween demonstration, came out on the streets as “street medics” able to deliver first aid. Voisin, a sales consultant, told NYT that she was participating in the protests because her younger siblings had faced harsh conditions in high school.

Schnell, an engineering student, told NYT that he had joined the protest after his younger brother was tear-gassed and almost struck by a stun grenade at one of the protests that took place in October.

The demonstration takes place against a backdrop of mounting public outrage over soaring living costs and calls to reform high schools, prompting French officials to station 70,000 police officers across the country to forestall potential turmoil after earlier rioting and looting.