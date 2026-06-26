‘Black Friday’ vibes: Viral videos of France’s AC rush amid heatwave stuns Internet

Only about 25 per cent of French households currently have air-conditioning

Europe is in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius in several countries and disrupting daily life. The scorching conditions have led to deaths, school closures, transport delays, and concerns over electricity supply.

In France, authorities have issued the highest-level heat alerts, warning that both June and all-time temperature records could be shattered before the weather begins to cool.

The relentless heat has also reignited a long-running debate in France over the use of air conditioners. For years, the country has remained cautious about widespread air conditioning due to environmental concerns. But as the mercury climbs to unprecedented levels, many residents are now scrambling to buy fans and portable AC units to cope with the sweltering conditions.