‘Black Friday’ vibes: Viral videos of France’s AC rush amid heatwave stuns Internet

Europe is in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius in several countries and disrupting daily life. The scorching conditions have led to deaths, school closures, transport delays, and concerns over electricity supply.
In France, authorities have issued the highest-level heat alerts, warning that both June and all-time temperature records could be shattered before the weather begins to cool.
The relentless heat has also reignited a long-running debate in France over the use of air conditioners. For years, the country has remained cautious about widespread air conditioning due to environmental concerns. But as the mercury climbs to unprecedented levels, many residents are now scrambling to buy fans and portable AC units to cope with the sweltering conditions.
Videos circulating widely on social media show crowds rushing into appliance stores as soon as doors open, with shoppers jostling and competing to grab cooling devices before shelves are emptied.
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The clips have sparked a wave of reactions online.
“Looks like a Black Friday at a Best Buy in 2001,” one user wrote.
“We can order online using quick-commerce apps and get home delivery within 30 minutes,” said another.
“Unlike in America, at least the French go to checkout and buy the stuff. Here, they walk out with it,” a third person added.
“If I was in charge of that store I’d say anyone who acts like an animal will not be allowed to buy one,” another user remarked
According to the BBC, only about 25 per cent of French households currently have air-conditioning, far lower than Spain and Italy, where the figure is around 50 per cent, and the US and Japan, where roughly 90 per cent of homes are equipped with AC.
As temperatures continue to soar — making Tuesday one of France’s hottest days on record — portable air conditioners have become highly sought after, with many families hoping to make homes more bearable and classrooms safe enough for children during the extreme heat.